3PL Central Announces Program to Deliver the '3PL Intelligence Initiative' for Improved Warehouse Operations

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3PL Central, the leader in cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) solutions built to meet the unique needs of the 3PL warehousing community, today announced the "3PL Intelligence Initiative." This comprehensive program is based on extensive customer research to help 3PLs move from a traditional paper-based warehouse to a modern, paperless warehouse that delivers complete visibility into warehouse operations for management and customers. In addition to product enhancements focused on efficient warehouse operations, the company announced a set of new service offerings, based on decades of experience in the 3PL industry and built around best practices. Improvements include a streamlined implementation methodology designed to reduce time to value for new customers, a comprehensive suite of services to better support existing customers, and a broad range of user experience advancements across the product. Several customers have already taken advantage of these offerings, going live 41 percent faster and seeing time to value in 30 days or less.

These new offerings are the culmination of almost a year of research and collaboration between 3PL Central and more than 30 prospects and customers, encompassing more than 250 hours of in-depth interviews, group discussions and on-site process audits. The research, focused primarily on the core warehouse operations role, found that, while first-generation warehouse management solutions were helpful in streamlining operations, most third-party warehouses concentrating on offering e-commerce fulfillment struggled to gain insights into labor efficiency, track real-time order status, measure SLA attainment, and provide their customers visibility into key operating metrics.

Findings from the company's extensive research resulted in product enhancements specifically designed for 3PLs looking to offer or grow omnichannel fulfillment. Whereas B2B offerings are still an important source of revenue for most third-party warehouses' offerings, e-commerce fulfillment is quickly becoming more prevalent – though it can often be more challenging. Warehouses hoping to succeed in this rapidly growing segment must rely on modern technology to help support higher order volumes while simultaneously improving order accuracy and delivering visibility to their customers.

"We were gratified to learn that 3PL Central customers were able to gain better visibility into order status, specific cost drivers and general warehouse operations than those on other systems," said Brian Sevy, head of product management. "We further identified an array of enhancements to allow our customers to operate more efficiently, saving literally hundreds of hours of work in the average warehouse."

Product enhancements made as a part of the 3PL Intelligence Initiative have significantly enhanced performance, reducing page load times by up to 50 percent and improving usability and efficiency. Key enhancements include:

Streamlined order and fulfillment management

Improved inventory management efficiency

New user and system analytics to enable continuous improvement

New platform architecture increasing innovation agility and performance

Beyond product improvements, our collaborative research has informed a best-practices approach to delivering value to our customers more quickly, and better supporting their ongoing needs.

"We are extremely happy with our 3PL Central implementation experience," said Jennifer Lyles, owner of Brite Fulfillment Solutions, who were on-boarded in 29 days. "We were impressed by our dedicated Implementation Manager; they were very knowledgeable and helped us configure 3PL Warehouse Manager specifically to meet the needs of our business. My experience with the team has been nothing but exceptional, and we are already seeing the benefits of our investment."

For 3PL Central customers without in-house technical expertise, they can now benefit from a comprehensive set of professional services offerings, including custom integrations, extensive report customization services and remote or on-site system audits to ensure they are maximizing the value of their investment.

"In conversations with customers and prospects, we found they were looking for a partner in modernizing their operations and gaining visibility into warehouse operations. They wanted to understand what our most successful customers were doing and how our software could help. By documenting these best practices for e-commerce fulfillment, carton-in-carton-out, and pallet-in-pallet-out workflows, and then building them into our service offerings, we have delivered better results for our customers faster," said Vince Hornung, director of professional services.

