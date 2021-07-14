3PL Central Launches Spring 2022 Supply Chain Scholarship to Foster Interest in Warehousing and Logistics Careers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3PL Central , the leader in cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) built to meet the unique needs of third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses, launched its Spring 2022 $2,500 scholarship today aimed at supporting education for undergraduate or graduate students enrolled in Supply Chain Management or Logistics programs. 3PL Central also announced that Stacie Fan, incoming graduate student at University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business Supply Chain Management Center, has been awarded the 3PL Central Fall 2021 scholarship.

With continuing challenges related to supply chain backlogs and labor shortages in warehousing and logistics, getting the future workforce interested in developing innovative approaches to logistics management may prove critical to addressing many supply chain challenges. The 3PL Central Supply Chain Scholarship aims to encourage interest in logistics careers and give aspiring professionals financial support during their educational journey. It also intends to inspire new ideas for the warehousing industry.

"We never know where the next great idea will come from," said Rachel Trindade, chief marketing officer at 3PL Central. "From augmented reality to machine learning and predictive analytics, last semester's scholarship applicants highlighted new applications and technologies that can change the way the supply chain operates. 3PL Central believes that warehousing and logistics jobs are critical to upward economic mobility. We have an array of programs from training to developer enablement to our scholarship program that help people interested in supply chain grow their careers and capitalize on the economic opportunities created by information technology."

Stacie Fan's winning Fall 2021 scholarship essay surmises: "As 5G is developing rapidly, we will see a fast-growing number of Augmented Reality (AR) used in the supply chain regarding sourcing, making, storing, delivery, and even returning process. Thanks to the technology, the data transition speed is significantly improved which allows the opportunity for enhanced visualization. The application of AR will have a huge impact on the current supply chain ecosystem."

Since its inception in Fall 2020, 3PL Central has given $5,500 to scholarship winners and finalists. Applicants must be enrolled in a Bachelor's or Master's program in Business Administration, Supply Chain, or Logistics. Interested applicants should submit their name, school, major, contact information, and a 1,000-word essay on the next big advancement in supply chain management by Dec. 1, 2021, to be considered for the $2500 Spring Semester 2022 3PL Central Supply Chain Scholarship. Winners will be notified before Jan. 1, 2022.

To apply for the scholarship or to find more information, please go to https://3plcentral.com/3pl-central-scholarship/. The winning essay, as well as other finalist essays, will be featured in the 3PL Central blog.

