3PL Market in Egypt to Record 7.71 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Evolving Opportunities with Aramex International LLC & DCM Logistics | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 14, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3PL market in Egypt is expected to grow by USD 1.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.39% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The 3PL market in Egypt's share growth by the manufacturing segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the 3PL market in Egypt size and actionable market insights on each segment.
Some of key 3PL Egypt Market Players with offerings:
The 3PL market in Egypt is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The 3PL market in Egypt forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies
- Aramex International LLC - The company offers a wide range of innovative transportation and logistics technologies to support customer business needs in import and export.
- DCM Logistics - The company offers road freight, air freight, and sea freight for the transport of everything from parcels and documents to oversized machinery and bulk commodities all over the world.
- Deutsche Post AG - The company offers DHL warehousing solutions that offer design, implementation, and operation flexible warehousing and distribution solutions tailored to customer business needs. They analyze every point in your supply chain to determine the optimal solution.
- DP World - The company offers third-party logistics, cold chain logistics, automotive Solutions, and others under supply chain logistics.
- DSV Panalpina AS - The company offers warehousing, fulfillment, 3rd party logistics, contract logistics, and more under logistic solutions.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "3PL Market in Egypt Analysis Report by End-user (manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others) and Service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/3pl-market-industry-in-egypt-analysis
3PL Market in Egypt - Drivers & Challenges
The 3PL market in Egypt is driven by the increase in maritime transportation. However, the factors such as high logistics costs may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The 3PL market in Egypt analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
3PL Market In Egypt - Segmentation
3PL Market In Egypt End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Retail - Size and forecast 2021-2026
- Consumer goods - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Healthcare - size, and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
3PL Market In Egypt Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Transportation - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Warehousing and distribution - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
|
3PL Market In Egypt Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.39%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.30 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.71
|
Performing market contribution
|
Egypt
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aramex International LLC, DCM Logistics, Deutsche Post AG, DP World, DSV Panalpina AS, Eastern Logistics, El Nada Co., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., and Schenker AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aramex International LLC
- DCM Logistics
- Deutsche Post AG
- DP World
- DSV Panalpina AS
- Eastern Logistics
- El Nada Co.
- Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
- FedEx Corp.
- Schenker AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
