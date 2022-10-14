3PL Market In Germany to grow by USD 10.55 Bn by 2026, Growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail to boost market growth - Technavio

Oct 14, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3PL market in Germany in the Air Freight & Logistics industry is expected to grow by USD 10.55 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the 3PL market in Germany will progress at a CAGR of 5.03%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Free Sample Report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACP Freight Services Ltd., Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P., Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., GEODIS, H. P. Therkelsen AS, Kintetsu World Express Inc., NTG Nordic Transport Group AS, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail, increasing use of multimodal transport, and cost benefits of using 3PL will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy Sample Report.
- End-user
- Automotive
- Chemical
- Consumer Goods
- Healthcare
- Others
- Service
- Transportation
- Warehousing And Distribution
- Others
To help businesses improve their market position, the 3PL market in Germany provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:
- ACP Freight Services Ltd.
- Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P.
- Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide inc.
- CMA CGM Group
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Expeditors International of Washington inc.
- FedEx Corp.
- GEODIS
- H. P. Therkelsen AS
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
The report also covers the following areas:
- 3PL Market in Germany size
- 3PL Market in Germany trends
- 3PL Market in Germany industry analysis
The 3PL market in Germany is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High cost of technology will hamper the market growth.
3PL Market in Germany Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the 3PL market in Germany's growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the 3PL market in Germany size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the 3PL market in Germany
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the 3PL market in Germany vendors
Logistics Market in Europe by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Same Day Delivery Market by End-user, Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
3PL Market In Germany Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$10.55 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.42
|
Regional analysis
|
Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ACP Freight Services Ltd., Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P., Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., GEODIS, H. P. Therkelsen AS, Hansa express logistics GmbH, Imperial Logistics Ltd., Ital Logistics Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., NTG Nordic Transport Group AS, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Germany: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Germany: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Service
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Service
- 6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Warehousing and distribution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Warehousing and distribution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 65: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 66: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 67: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 68: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 69: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 70: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 ACP Freight Services Ltd.
- Exhibit 71: ACP Freight Services Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: ACP Freight Services Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 73: ACP Freight Services Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P.
- Exhibit 74: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P. - Key news
- Exhibit 77: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA
- Exhibit 79: Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 81: Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA - Key offerings
- 10.6 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- Exhibit 82: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 85: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 CMA CGM Group
- Exhibit 87: CMA CGM Group - Overview
- Exhibit 88: CMA CGM Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: CMA CGM Group - Key news
- Exhibit 90: CMA CGM Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: CMA CGM Group - Segment focus
- 10.8 DB Schenker
- Exhibit 92: DB Schenker - Overview
- Exhibit 93: DB Schenker - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: DB Schenker - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: DB Schenker - Segment focus
- 10.9 Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Exhibit 96: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key news
- Exhibit 99: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus
- 10.10 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 FedEx Corp.
- Exhibit 105: FedEx Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: FedEx Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Kintetsu World Express Inc.
- Exhibit 109: Kintetsu World Express Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Kintetsu World Express Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Kintetsu World Express Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 112: Kintetsu World Express Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Kintetsu World Express Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.13 XPO Logistics Inc.
- Exhibit 114: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 118: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 119: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 120: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 121: Research methodology
- Exhibit 122: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 123: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 124: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article