3PL market in Singapore 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the 3PL market size in Singapore is estimated to grow by USD 1,359.79 million from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progressing.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Singapore 3PL Market 2023-2027

3PL market in Singapore - Five forces

The 3PL market in Singapore is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

3PL market in Singapore – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



3PL market in Singapore - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (Transportation, Warehousing and distribution, and Value-added services) and end-user (Manufacturing, Automotive, Consumer goods, Food and beverage, and Others).

The transportation segment will contribute significantly to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The category for transportation services in the 3pl market in Singapore includes a variety of ways to carry goods, including road, rail, air, and sea. The processes for transporting cargo and freight are usually outsourced by the businesses because they demand a substantial amount of capital and technical know-how and raise their overhead expenses. Many contract 3PL suppliers offer prompt and effective freight delivery, giving businesses an advantage over rivals in the industry. Freight forwarding, project logistics, network design, cargo insurance, optimization, and customs brokerage are other services provided by the 3pl services industry. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

3PL market in Singapore – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The major factor driving the growth of the 3pl market in Singapore is the increase in the import and export of raw materials for food and mass products.

According to the International Chamber of Shipping, about 11 billion tons of goods are transported on ships every year. Globalization has led to a significant increase in trade around the world.

Machinery and transport equipment and petroleum are Singapore's major imports, while refined petroleum products are its largest exports. China , the United States , Indonesia , Malaysia , and Japan are the most important trading partners.

major imports, while refined petroleum products are its largest exports. , , , , and are the most important trading partners. In addition, the development of foreign markets can give a further boost to the industry. As manufacturers see 3PL as a low-cost solution for importing and exporting goods, the 3PL usage market will gain significant traction during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Technology advancement bolstering market growth is the primary trend in the 3PL market growth in Singapore .

Industries are moving to increasingly advanced technology to improve the productivity of their operations.

Today, advanced tools include the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, technology platforms, and robotics across all execution functions, all of which effectively expand the processing capabilities of individual team members.

3PLs face constant supply chain challenges and labor constraints, thereby adopting automation and robotic technologies to streamline operations throughout the lifecycle.

Thus, with the increased adoption of technology in logistics, the 3pl market in Singapore is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High operating costs are a major challenge for the growth of Singapore's 3PL market.

Logistics companies, including 3pl service providers, are struggling due to rising fuel costs. Because fuel costs are a large part of logistics companies' operating costs, high fuel costs can quickly reduce a company's revenue.

The logistics industry has become highly competitive in terms of service pricing due to the growth in demand for Value Added Services (VAS) and specialized professional supply chain solutions in the logistics market.

The rise in fuel prices will increase operating costs. Market providers are under constant pressure from customers to keep prices low. Thus, the high cost associated with 3pl services may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this 3PL market in Singapore report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3PL Market In Singapore between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the 3PL market in Singapore size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 3PL market in Singapore industry across Singapore

industry across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the 3PL market in Singapore vendors

3PL Market In Singapore Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 132 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,359.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Bertschi AG, CEVA Logistics AG, CWT Pte. Ltd., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, GEODIS SA, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, MXHL Pte Ltd., Naigai Nitto Singapore Pte Ltd., Ninja Van Group, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SDR LOGISTICS PTE. LTD., Singapore Post Ltd., Toll Holdings Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., Whitebox Pte Ltd., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yang Kee Logistics Pte. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

