3PL Market Size in Brazil to Grow by USD 5.22 Billion from 2020-2025, Find Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth, and Analytical Insights

Vendor Insights-

The 3PL market in Brazil report offers information on several market vendors, including C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina AS, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sankyu Inc., Schenker AG, and Sinotrans Ltd. among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - In March 2020 , the company completed the acquisition of Prime Distribution Services (Prime), a provider of retail consolidation and value-added warehouse services in North America , from Roadrunner Transportation for $225 million

CEVA Logistics AG - In February 2021 , the company opened its new head office in Thailand

DSV Panalpina AS - In December 2020 , the company announced to acquire Globeflight Worldwide Express, a South African-based courier company

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by End-user (consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive, and others) and Service (warehousing and distribution, transportation, and others).

The third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil's share growth by the consumer goods segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, and other retail goods such as electronic products.

The demand for consumer goods in Brazil is seasonal and uncertain. Therefore, most companies prefer 3PL services for storing and transporting goods across the country. This ensures reduced cost, timeliness in order fulfillment, and rapid response based on the changes in consumer demand.

REQUEST SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Market Contribution of Various Segments on Higher Priority

3PL Market in Brazil Driver:

The soaring e-commerce sector in Brazil :

E-commerce companies prefer 3PL to manage their supply chain efficiently by reaching end-users across regions. They are experiencing huge demand uncertainties, which is compelling them to use 3PL rather than having their logistics.



Therefore, the growth in the e-commerce sector will positively impact the 3PL market in the concerned region. Brazil , which is recovering from its major economic downturn between 2014 and 2016, is witnessing rapid growth in the e-commerce sector.



The e-commerce market in Brazil grew by almost 56%, reaching nearly $20 billion in sales revenue in 2020. Such growth will increase the demand for 3PL for both long-distance transportation and last-mile delivery across the country and will drive the 3PL market in Brazil in terms of revenue.

3PL Market in Brazil Challenge:

The rise in cargo theft:

This has propelled the need for precautionary safety requirements, such as insurance, which increases the overall cost of the service. Most of the goods and freight transport in Brazil are through roads.



The cargo theft in several Brazilian states compels 3PL service providers and the companies that are opting for logistics services to invest in securing their merchandise. Companies have increased their spending on insuring their merchandise, which drives the demand for various insurance plans.



This increases the insurance premium cost, which further increases the operating cost for 3PL service providers and the companies that are opting for logistics services.



Due to rising cargo theft, companies operating in Brazilian states are reluctant to expand their presence, despite the increase in demand. Such factors reduce the demand for 3PL in Brazil and are expected to hinder the growth of the 3PL market in Brazil .

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges available with Technavio. VIEW A SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

SPEAK TO OUR ANALYST NOW! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Here are Some Similar Topics-

3PL Market in Germany by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 10.55 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.03% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of technology may impede the market growth. FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

3PL Market in US by Service and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 74.48 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is fragmented and is expected to provide a favorable growth environment to new and existing players in the coming years. FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.33 Regional analysis South America and Brazil Performing market contribution Brazil at 100% Key consumer countries Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina AS, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sankyu Inc., Schenker AG, and Sinotrans Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DHL International GmbH

DSV Panalpina AS

Kintetsu World Express Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Sankyu Inc.

Schenker AG

Sinotrans Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio