3PRE Technology Brings Advancements In Antimicrobial Safety To Medical Device Industry

HINGHAM, Mass., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of heightened awareness over viruses and contaminants, Advancing Medical Innovations (AMI) announced its client Performance Compounds Inside (PCI)'s novel 3PRE Technology can bring unprecedented antimicrobial protection to products within the healthcare industry – with little or no disruption to current manufacturing processes.

PCI's 3PRE Technology is a novel and proprietary process that can bring unprecedented antimicrobial protection to metals, plastics, and water. The results are countless possible products with antimicrobial properties – with little or no disruption to current manufacturing processes. PCI's first use of its 3PRE Technology is with pure molybdenum, an essential trace element. When activated through 3PRE Technology, molybdenum takes on antimicrobial properties and can be added to a range of materials to render them capable of destroying and inhibiting bacteria, viruses, and other disease-causing microorganisms.

3PRE-activated molybdenum can be added to source material such as:



Polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyester used in personal protective equipment (PPE), surgical implants, mesh, suture, tubing, wound care, and product packaging



Latex, nitrile, rubber used in urinary catheters, gloves, rubber tubing, and IV lines



Stainless steel used for surgical trays, surgical instruments, sterilizing trays, knee & hip implants

The incidence of hospital acquired infections, surgical infections, and antibiotic resistance are increasing at alarming rates, and the healthcare industry is tasked with decreasing our vulnerability to pathogens. 3PRE-activated molybdenum can address this significant unmet need across a range of products with proven antimicrobial properties and little or no change in manufacturing processes.

Kelly R. Bright, PhD, a researcher at the University of Arizona's Water & Energy Sustainable Technology Center, said, "The antimicrobial efficacy is promising and results in the statistically significant reduction of pathogenic bacteria and viruses." Dr. Bright continued, "We've found 3PRE-activated molybdenum is effective against a range of microorganisms, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), E. coli, MS-2 bacteriophage (a pathogenic virus surrogate), and human coronavirus 229E."

AMI and PCI are actively seeking licensing partners for this antimicrobial technology. Inquiries can be directed by email to AMI at [email protected].

About PCI

Performance Compounds Inside (PCI) specializes in the research and development of patented technologies involving antimicrobial metals. Its 3PRE Antimicrobial Technology is an activation technology involving PREparing products to be antimicrobial, PREventing contamination and degradation, PREserving product integrity and safety. PCI's 3PRE Technology has utility across a variety of industries including, healthcare, consumer goods, agriculture, food safety, and general manufacturing.

About AMI

Advancing Medical Innovations (AMI) is committed to helping provide select companies focused on highly innovative solutions in healthcare with the resources and support necessary to successfully commercialize.

SOURCE AMI-Advancing Medical Innovations