3Q Digital Names Rob Murray CEO

CHICAGO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Q Digital, the world's largest independent digital growth agency, announced today that Rob Murray, President, will succeed David Rodnitzky as CEO, with Rodnitzky assuming the role of Founder. Murray announced that his first official move as CEO is bringing on former iProspect executive Sam Huston as Chief Strategy Officer.

"I've had one overarching goal at 3Q," said Rodnitzky, who founded 3Q in a coffeeshop in Pacifica, California, in 2008 and has grown the business to more than 330 employees spread over three continents. "That goal was to build 3Q into an elite growth marketing agency with a culture that valued true partnerships with clients and gave employees opportunities to learn and advance. I'm proud of what we've built and confident that Rob, the original architect of iProspect's development into a global entity, is the right person to lead our journey to becoming the world's best growth marketing agency."

In his role as Founder, Rodnitzky, who recently launched 3Q's Fearless Marketing video series, will continue to be a growth marketing thought leader and work with clients and executives on a go-to-market strategy.

"David has built a company with an entrepreneurial culture that accepts no limits, which is apparent in 3Q's work and financial performance," said Terry Graunke, Chairman, 3Q Digital Board of Directors. "Rob has quickly proven his ability to drive operational improvements and effectiveness across the organization. By design, this transition will give David the ability to spend more time with clients, as Rob leads 3Q through its next wave of growth."

Murray joined 3Q in September 2019 after executive leadership roles with Boston Consulting Group, Skyword, and iProspect. In his 14-year stint at iProspect as a founding Principal, he was the cornerstone of the agency's development. In his nine months at 3Q, Murray has helped continue the agency's ascension as a prominent player in the industry. 3Q's No. 3 ranking in AdAge's Best Places to Work 2020 highlights the strength of the agency's culture, which has fueled growth for clients as well as the firm. To date, 3Q's 2020 revenue is projected to reach an all-time high.

Huston, who will report to Murray, joins 3Q after six years as Chief Strategy Officer at iProspect. In his time at iProspect, he developed and refined iProspect's go-to-market strategy, including the agency's acquisition roadmap, and helped grow hundreds of enterprise clients across a range of verticals.

"Sam is the right person to help us break through growth barriers for our clients and our business," Murray said. "His experience, drive, and acumen will enable us to enhance our existing world-class solutions to grow our clients into true category leaders."

