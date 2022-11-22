3radical Delivers the Goods for Leading Distributors

BRISTOL, England, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical, the leader in audience engagement and consented data capture solutions, today announced that it has successfully delivered an interactive digital learning platform for Saint-Gobain's specialist distributor brands, Minster and Jewson Civils Frazer.

Designed to effectively communicate the businesses sustainability strategy to employees and increase awareness of crucial environmental issues, 3radical developed an innovative gamified micro-site for colleagues to engage with.

3radical delivers an interactive digital learning platform for Saint-Gobain’s specialist distributor brands, Minster and Jewson Civils Frazer. (PRNewsfoto/3Radical)

Containing easily digestible content, the experience, which is centred around a board game, employs a range of traditional gamification techniques to motivate and encourage individuals to consume information and improve their knowledge and development. From prizes and rewards to a competitive regional leader-board, the more engagement colleagues demonstrate, the more achievements they obtain.

Helen Tunnicliffe, Head of Marketing for Minster and Jewson Civils Frazer said, "As a Saint-Gobain business, we are committed to Making the World a Better Home and want to ensure that each and every one of our colleagues understand and support our sustainability goals and values.

"Rather than implementing more traditional training methods, we wanted to bring to life our sustainability roadmap, to educate individuals on the steps that can be taken both personally and professionally to help ensure we are all working towards achieving our goal of net zero by 2050.

"The platform developed by 3radical has proved to be a hugely effective communications tool and is an integral part of our communications strategy. Over 60% of our employees engaged in the experience in the first four weeks of its launch alone, with 90% of visitors viewing all content and over 300 knowledge surveys completed."

Rebecca Trivella, Commercial Director at 3radical said, "Given that mandatory environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting is expected to become wider, deeper, and stricter in coming years, it is essential that organisations find new ways to broaden their connection with their employees. In doing so, companies, like Minster and Jewson Civils Frazer, are creating an opportunity for dialogue and an approach that will help embed positive impact into the actions of the business.

"It has been a pleasure to work with such a forward-thinking organisation and this is just the start of the journey as they look to reach and engage more colleagues in support of this important ESG target."

About Jewson Civils Frazer:

Jewson Civils Frazer is a leading provider of specialist civils, infrastructure and utilities products and solutions. Formed in 2019 following the merger of dedicated civils distributor Jewson Civils, and specialist utilities distributor, Frazer, the business supplies over 5,000 products from the industry's leading manufacturers.

From its nationwide network of 24 distribution branches throughout England, Scotland and Wales, the business supports many of the country's leading construction projects, working collaboratively with businesses throughout the supply chain to develop and deliver innovative solutions that meet the modern challenges of construction, support sustainable building and the achievement of net zero carbon.

Jewson Civils Frazer is part of the Saint-Gobain group, a worldwide designer, manufacturer and distributor of building materials and solutions. As a Saint-Gobain business, Jewson Civils Frazer is focussed on Making the World a Better Home. Through its own operations and work with suppliers and customers, it is actively reducing its environmental impact and facilitating the sustainable development of urban infrastructure.

About Minster:

Established in 2005, Minster is a specialist distributor of insulation, dry lining, ceilings, fire protection,

façade, roofing and ceilings solutions.

The company has 26 dedicated branches and distribution facilities throughout England, Scotland and Wales, supplying the UK construction industry with thousands of products each week from leading manufacturers such as British Gypsum, Rockwool, Isover, Etex, Armstrong, Recticel, Kingspan and Weber.

Dedicated to being recognised as the first-choice distribution partner for interiors and external envelope solutions, Minster is committed to collaboration, working with businesses throughout the supply chain to develop and deliver innovative, value-led solutions that stand up to project requirements.

Minster is part of the Saint-Gobain group, a worldwide designer, manufacturer and distributor of building materials and solutions. As a Saint-Gobain business, Minster is focussed on Making the World a Better Home. Through its own operations and work with suppliers and customers, it is actively reducing its environmental impact and facilitating the sustainable development of urban infrastructure.

About 3radical

3radical is a consumer data acquisition and audience engagement solutions provider. We help organizations listen to their consumers and adapt experiences accordingly by giving them the ability to earn consented data directly from their audience. Critically, this fosters humanized interactions through choice-driven journeys provided by 3radical's gamification software. We use game science and comprehensive strategic services to shape and support the customer experience by creating a fair value exchange delivered directly to each recipient and optimized by data and real-time decisioning. Every progressive exchange results in consented, Earned Data provided by the consumer in a transparent, motivating, and mutually beneficial environment enticing consumers to want to share and engage more. 3radical operates globally through offices in North America, the UK and Asia Pac and serves major brands across a broad range of industries.

