3rd Annual CNS Summit Innovation Index Announced

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The CNS Summit has announced the 2018 CNS Summit Innovation Index, which ranks life science companies based on publicly available information, with regards to three facets of innovation: Trial Optimization, Digital Advancement, and Innovative Partnerships. The Index is developed in collaboration with the pharma innovation specialists IDEA Pharma.

2018 CNS Summit Innovation Index Top 10

The CNS Summit Innovation Index has established itself as the key independent index of innovation in the life sciences. Key findings show the rise of Novartis, Roche, Amgen, Takeda, and Sanofi as innovation leaders.

Novartis led the ranking, followed by Roche, Amgen, AstraZeneca, and Takeda on this year's CNS Summit Innovation Index.

"The CNS Summit Innovation Index is a data-driven, independent assessment of the innovation leaders within the pharmaceutical industry," said Amir Kalali, Chief Curator and Scientific Program Chair of CNS Summit. "The goal of the CNS Summit Innovation Index is to objectively assess investments made in innovation, encourage leadership in innovation, and allow companies to benchmark their innovation activities via an objective external source."

Mike Rea, CEO, IDEA Pharma said, "The CNS Summit Innovation Index looks forward -- to the connection of possibilities, to the intersection of creativity, strategy, and technology, to companies beginning to behave like disruptors, rather than the disrupted."

The CNS Summit, founded on the principles of Collaboration, Innovation, and Technology, is a community working collaboratively to shape the future of the life sciences. The CNS Summit 2018 is taking place November 1st – 4th, 2018 in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.cnssummit.org.

