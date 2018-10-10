3rd Annual LA Eastside Connection

South Los Angeles Celebrating A Multicultural Community

SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is proud to be one of the supporters of the 3rd Annual LA Eastside Connection.

What:

A unique event celebrating the multicultural community of South Los Angeles.

Free Admission

Free Food

Free Carnival Games

Free Candy

Free Performances

Free Backpack Giveaway

Costume Contest

Apple iPad Giveaway

When:

Saturday October 27, 2018    11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where:

Praises of Zion Baptist Church

8222 S. San Pedro Street

Los Angeles, CA  90003

Hosts:

Personal Involvement Center, Inc.

Praises of Zion Baptist Church

CANNDU (9th District Neighborhood Council)

Council District 9 (The New 9th)

Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas (2nd District)

Shields for Families

7-Eleven

Grace Memorial Chapel and Funeral Home

Sparkletts Bottled Drinking Water

Alcohol Justice

For Additional Information: Call Shannon Smith at (323) 570-0350 or (310) 409-9482
Or email: execsec@picservices.org 

CONTACT:

Shannon Smith (323) 570-0350

Harrisha Neal (323) 570-0378

SOURCE Alcohol Justice

