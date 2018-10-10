3rd Annual LA Eastside Connection
South Los Angeles Celebrating A Multicultural Community
13:42 ET
SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is proud to be one of the supporters of the 3rd Annual LA Eastside Connection.
|
What:
|
A unique event celebrating the multicultural community of South Los Angeles.
|
•
|
Free Admission
|
•
|
Free Food
|
•
|
Free Carnival Games
|
•
|
Free Candy
|
•
|
Free Performances
|
•
|
Free Backpack Giveaway
|
•
|
Costume Contest
|
•
|
Apple iPad Giveaway
|
When:
|
Saturday October 27, 2018 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Where:
|
Praises of Zion Baptist Church
|
8222 S. San Pedro Street
|
Los Angeles, CA 90003
|
Hosts:
|
•
|
Personal Involvement Center, Inc.
|
•
|
Praises of Zion Baptist Church
|
•
|
CANNDU (9th District Neighborhood Council)
|
•
|
Council District 9 (The New 9th)
|
•
|
Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas (2nd District)
|
•
|
Shields for Families
|
•
|
7-Eleven
|
•
|
Grace Memorial Chapel and Funeral Home
|
•
|
Sparkletts Bottled Drinking Water
|
•
|
Alcohol Justice
For Additional Information: Call Shannon Smith at (323) 570-0350 or (310) 409-9482
Or email: execsec@picservices.org
|
CONTACT:
|
Shannon Smith (323) 570-0350
|
Harrisha Neal (323) 570-0378
SOURCE Alcohol Justice
Share this article