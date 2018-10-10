SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is proud to be one of the supporters of the 3rd Annual LA Eastside Connection.

What: A unique event celebrating the multicultural community of South Los Angeles. • Free Admission • Free Food • Free Carnival Games • Free Candy • Free Performances • Free Backpack Giveaway • Costume Contest • Apple iPad Giveaway When: Saturday October 27, 2018 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Where: Praises of Zion Baptist Church 8222 S. San Pedro Street Los Angeles, CA 90003 Hosts: • Personal Involvement Center, Inc. • Praises of Zion Baptist Church • CANNDU (9th District Neighborhood Council) • Council District 9 (The New 9th) • Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas (2nd District) • Shields for Families • 7-Eleven • Grace Memorial Chapel and Funeral Home • Sparkletts Bottled Drinking Water • Alcohol Justice

For Additional Information: Call Shannon Smith at (323) 570-0350 or (310) 409-9482

Or email: execsec@picservices.org

CONTACT: Shannon Smith (323) 570-0350 Harrisha Neal (323) 570-0378

SOURCE Alcohol Justice

Related Links

http://www.AlcoholJustice.org

