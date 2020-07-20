3rd Eye Introduces Optim-Eyes™ Maintenance Module

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3rd Eye, part of Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the release of Optim-Eyes™, its automated fleet maintenance module, as part of the broader Connected Collections™ fleet data strategy.

While vehicle technologies have grown dramatically over the last decade, the ability to leverage those technologies to improve maintenance strategies has lagged years behind, often resulting in reactive maintenance campaigns that only tackle repairs after the vehicle is out of service, or down while on route. This directly impacts fleet productivity, which ultimately impacts customer service, and also leads to an increased spare ratio, which only adds additional cost. The introduction of 3rd Eye's Optim-Eyes technology will change that trend.

"With Optim-Eyes, fleets now have the ability to be both predictive and preventative when it comes to maintenance procedures," said Environmental Solutions Group President, Pat Carroll. "At present, most maintenance shops stock shelves of parts that are not needed, replace parts that are not worn out and spend far too much time troubleshooting a problem. All of this leads to trucks out of service, elevated maintenance costs and a fleet maintenance program that is reactive versus one that is proactive."

"Employing Optim-Eyes is like having a cardiologist and a health coach looking after your assets as artificial intelligence is monitoring your vehicle's various systems to predict failures up to three weeks before they happen," Carroll continued. "In addition, fleet owners can easily get a visual health check through the Optim-Eyes portal to not only schedule maintenance that's truly preventative, but allow maintenance shops to accurately forecast their spend for the first time."

"With a simple look at the dashboard, a maintenance specialist can quickly triage their fleet to determine which assets need repairs and when," said Carroll. "Optim-Eyes reduces troubleshooting and maintenance costs by 70% and 25%, respectively, and increases fuel economy by 27%. Importantly, this level of visibility allows fleets to dramatically increase their uptime productivity, and reduce their spare ratio while extending the lifecycle of their assets."

The Optim-Eyes module makes it easy for maintenance shops as work orders are automatically generated and entered into a fleet's Maintenance ERP system. The reporting capabilities of Optim-Eyes are equally robust and provide fleet owners with customizable reports that can focus on fault codes, system health trends or fleet health reports based on individual assets.

Optim-Eyes is part of the larger ESG Connected Collections™ comprehensive fleet data strategy that provides a rich stream of data and data-driven options that allow fleet owners to make better decisions faster. For more information regarding Optim-Eyes or Connected Collections, please visit www.3rdeyecam.com or talk to your local 3rd Eye Sales representative.

About 3rd Eye:

3rd Eye was formed in 2001. The company provides real-time Vehicle Function/Route Performance Analytics and also uses state-of-the-art camera systems to capture and document in-cab and external events to improve the safety, reliability and profitability of collection fleet operations. 3rd Eye is committed to ongoing innovation, engineering excellence, and impeccable business ethics. For more information about 3rd Eye, visit www.3rdeyecam.com, the 3rd Eye Facebook page or follow us on Twitter.

About ESG:

Environmental Solutions Group ("ESG") encompasses industry-leading brands, such as Heil Environmental, 3rd Eye, Soft-Pak, Parts Central, Marathon, Bayne, and The Curotto-Can to create a premier, fully integrated equipment group serving the solid waste and recycling industry. Through extensive voice-of-customer outreach, in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, a wide-reaching service network, and proven industry expertise, ESG is focused on solving customer problems through environmentally responsible products and providing world-class support. For more information about ESG, visit doveresg.com, the ESG Facebook page or follow ESG on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover leverages global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead in the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

