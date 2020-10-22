3Sixty Insights Names Brent Skinner Director and Principal Analyst

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Sixty Insights is excited to announce the addition of Brent Skinner as Director and Principal Analyst, and a key member of the leadership team. Skinner is joining the firm to lead the Human Capital Management Research Practice at 3Sixty Insights.

"I look forward to leading 3Sixty Insights' efforts in making sense of this market space," said Skinner. "Having been in this industry for the better part of two decades, I have come to know the competitive landscape in HCM technology. I have seen first-hand how vendors sell HCM technology, market it, and keep their clients successful. There are ways that HCM technology can and should provide value, and this ties directly into HR and related professionals' long-running push to elevate their collective role within the organization. I share the sentiment behind their efforts and hope to do my part in helping them succeed."

Skinner brings extensive experience, having previously led the HCM technology practice for Nucleus Research. Quoted in The Wall Street Journal , Skinner is an accomplished subject matter expert who has worked in several additional swim lanes of the technology sector for HCM.

Most recently, Skinner was a principal in the Global Thought Leadership & Advisory Services division of Cornerstone OnDemand. Prior to his work at Nucleus and Cornerstone, Skinner was a partner and advisor to senior executives across multiple lines of business at Ceridian.

In 2006, he began entering into consultative special projects in HCM. Of note were engagements with Kennedy Information (now ALM Intelligence) and Tarsus Group. During these years, he was a contributing editor to Executive Recruiter News and the technology editor for HRO Today. Since 2003, Skinner has been an adjunct instructor at Boston University.

Nicholas Biron, Founder & CEO of 3Sixty Insights, says of the hire, "Brent is a fantastic addition to the team. His background and expertise will enable 3Sixty Insights to broaden our research scope to the Human Capital Management industry and continue to set our sights on additional areas of the enterprise. We are excited to have him as part of the team."

With his thought leadership, Skinner will further establish 3Sixty Insights' position as a go-to resource for information and analysis pertinent to HCM technology.

About 3Sixty Insights

3Sixty Insights provides organizations with a deep understanding of how to bridge the gap between business units with strategic approaches for streamlining the overall decision-making process, successfully managing your solutions, and maximizing overall value from information technology investments. 3Sixty Insights' goal is to help solution providers and their clients understand and navigate continual changes in the buying process by bridging the gap between IT, line of business, financial, and executive management. We provide the answers to this systemic challenge with collaborative solutions you can put into practice. For more information visit https://3sixtyinsights.com

