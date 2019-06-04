3TI Federal JV Wins HHS IAAI Contract

AUSTIN, Texas and MCLEAN, Va., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Program Support Center (PSC) awarded 3TI Federal JV, the Intelligent Automation/Artificial Intelligence (IAAI) solutions, services and products IDIQ contract, worth up to $49 million. Under this 5-year contract, 3TI Federal JV shall provide federal government in applied ideation process and engineering support, solution development, test and evaluation, training and development and maintenance and sustainment. IAAI covers the latest technology like blockchain/distributive ledger technology (DLT), micro services, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), robotic process automation (RPA), etc. 3TI Federal and its teaming partners "The Clearing" and "Bellese Technologies" will continue to provide disruptive innovations that are incrementally evolved using Agile process. These breakthrough innovations enhance the established products by improving their performance and efficiency. 3TI Federal will provide IT solutions, products and strategic consulting to extend the product lifecycle of existing products and move to High-Value work as mentioned in Presidential Management Agenda M-18-23 and M-17-22.

About 3TI Federal JV:

3TI Federal LV LLC is a joint venture between 3T Federal Solutions LLC, Tyrula LLC and Inalab Consulting, Inc. 3TI Federal is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOSB) and HUBZone small business. www.3TIFederal.com

About 3T Federal Solutions LLC:

3T Federal Solutions LLC, founded in 2001, is a SBA certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business, CVE verified Service- Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, SBA certified HUBZone Small Business Concern, and Department of Transportation (DOT) certified MBE/DBE business with over 18 years of experience in the Federal government market sector.

About Tyrula LLC:

Since 2013 Tyrula has used an Agile development processes for enhancing its own products and provided best Agile methodology practices to its clients. Tyrula has become a trusted advisor for its health plan customers to help navigate the obstacles and opportunities created by the Affordable Care Act. Tyrula has provided RPA, micro-services, machine vision based solutions to its federal and commercial customers. Tyrula's SAFE® certified resources can assist customers with small and large projects.

About Inalab Consulting, Inc:

Inalab is an SBA certified disadvantaged 8(a) technology company appraised at CMMI Level III and ISO 9001:2015, with over 10 years of experience providing mission-critical management consulting and IT services, solutions, and maintenance. Inalab has built its foundation and success on the three pillars of people, process, and technology, and has the experience, expertise, and ingenuity to complete the work and drive innovation and measurable savings.

