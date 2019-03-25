$4.08 Bn Laser Projector Market - Global Forecasts from 2019 to 2024

DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Projector Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laser projector market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.11% to reach US$4,086.781 million by 2024, from US$1,361.100 million in 2018.

The demand for laser projectors is expected to grow during the forecast period on account of increasing adoption of laser projectors due to the various advantages it provides over the traditional lamp-based projectors, such as better contrast and color and lower running costs. However, the high initial setup costs and the availability of cost-effective alternatives will hinder the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific market will see much growth during the next five years due to the rising demand for laser projectors from countries like China and India, which is due to the improvement in the standards of living and increasing demand in the education and entertainment segments.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are LG Electronics, Sony Electronics Inc., Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Optoma Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Laser Projector Market by Technology

5.1. Laser Phosphor

5.2. RB Laser

5.3. RGB Laser Light Source

5.4. Others

6. Laser Projector Market by End-User

6.1. Commercial

6.2. Residential

6.3. Government

7. Laser Projector Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Lg Electronics

9.2. Sony Electronics Inc.

9.3. Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

9.4. Optoma Corporation

9.5. Panasonic Corporation

9.6. Acer Inc.

9.7. Dell

9.8. Seiko Epson Corp.

9.9. Ricoh Company Ltd.

9.10. NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9ld88d/4_08_bn_laser?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

