$4.09 Billion Medical Robots Market - Global Forecasts from 2019 to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Robots Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical robots market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.96% to reach US$4090.663 million by 2024, from US$1968.884 million in 2018.



Hospitals make use of medical robots worldwide for tasks requiring precision and promptness. In the United States and Europe, robots are used for mixing and measure medicines especially those used in chemotherapy. These are very helpful in avoiding the chances of human error which otherwise can cause deleterious effects.



Increase in funding for medical robots, technological advancements and issuing IPOs by the medical robot companies are some of the driving factors driving the growth of the global medical robots market in the forecast period. Also, with the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, surgical robots are in high demand emanating the market growth in the coming years and beyond. Major applications of medical robots include telepresence, surgical assistants, rehabilitation robots, medical transportation robots, sanitation, and disinfection robots, and many more.



This research study examines the current market trends related to demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY PRODUCT

5.1. Surgical Robotic Systems

5.2. Rehabilitation Robotic Systems

5.3. Pharmacy Robotics Systems

5.4. Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotics Systems



6. MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Laparoscopy

6.2. Neurosurgery

6.3. Dispensing Medicines

6.4. Orthopedics Surgery

6.5. Others



7. MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentia

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investmentss and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Stryker

Hocoma

Mazor Robotics

Auris Health, Inc.

Accuray Incorporated

Omnicell, Inc.

ARxIUM group of companies

Ekso Bionics Europe GmbH

Capsa Healthcare

