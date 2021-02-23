$4.1 Billion Worldwide Unified Monitoring Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 134-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Unified Monitoring Market to Reach $18.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Unified Monitoring estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% over the period 2020-2027.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.7% CAGR and reach US$12.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 28.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.8% CAGR
The Unified Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.4% and 20.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.2% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Acronis International GmbH
- AppDynamics, Inc.
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- CloudAware
- Dynatrace LLC
- Fata Informatica
- GroundWork Open Source Inc.
- Kaseya Ltd.
- NETvisor Ltd.
- Op5
- Opsview, Inc.
- Paessler AG
- ScienceLogic, Inc.
- SolarWinds Worldwide LLC
- Zenoss, Inc.
- Zoho Corporation
