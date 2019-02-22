$4.3 BN Electric Fuse Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Major Players are ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric SE, Mersen, and Littelfuse

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Fuse Market by Type (Power Fuse & Fuse Link, Distribution Cutouts, Cartridge & Plug Fuse), Voltage (Low, Medium), End-Users (Utilities, Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric fuse market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 3.5 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.24%.

This growth can be attributed to factors such as growing investments in renewable and energy storage, increasing investments in T&D infrastructure plans, and revival of investments in the construction sector. However, increasing demand for substitutes such as MCBs, MCCBs, and protection relays and Increasing investments in smart grid vision is expected to restrict the growth of the market.

The low voltage segment is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2018 to 2023.

The low voltage fuse market is driven by rising investments in renewable energy generation & distribution and rising demand for energy storage on a large scale. Moreover, the residential and commercial sector is increasing its expenditure for the protection of electrical power systems. The type of fuses in the low voltage range are mainly miniature fuses, cartridge fuses, plug fuses, PV fuses, and link type fuses.

The utilities segment by end-users is expected to be the largest market from 2018 to 2023.

Utilities face the challenge to manage grids and provide reliable and secured power and, thus, the demand for fuses remains despite the availability of substitutes. The electric fuses that are used by the utilities are generally power fuses, backup fuses, fuse links, capacitor fuses, and dropout fuses. The utilities operate at a high voltage level at 11 kV, 22 kV, and 33 kV, thus medium voltage electric fuses are preferred. Moreover, the demand from utilities for electric fuses is frequent due to the short life span of these fuses and low replaceability cost.

Asia Pacific: The fastest growing market for electric fuse market.

The rising grid investments in 2015, especially in the developing economies, such as China and India, are expected to drive the demand for electrical equipment and circuit protection equipment in the region. According to the International Energy Agency, in Southeast Asia, the coal-based power generation grew at an average of 9.8% per year from 2000 to 2016, and coal accounts for about one-third of the electricity mix. Moreover, the distribution sector is improving in the region to improve the electrification rate in the developing nations. Similarly, the Asia Pacific industrial sector is driving the electric fuse market in the region.

The major players in the electric fuse market are ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation (Eaton), Schneider Electric SE, Mersen, and Littelfuse, Inc.

