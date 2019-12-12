$4.34Bn Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market Outlook to 2029 - Synergistic Activities Between Market Giants & Emerging Players Spur Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, 12 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation visualization and navigation systems market was valued to be $1.08 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness an impressive double-digit growth rate, to reach $4.34 billion by 2029.

Next-generation visualization and navigation systems market is currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape. Conventional navigation and visualization platforms are being replaced with the updated with platforms based on the next-generation technology products. Surgeons are relying more on integrated products with advanced and fusion technologies, which enables surgeons to perform specialized procedures.

Moreover, there is an extensive entry of tech-giants and software companies into the healthcare space. These companies are integrating their expertise in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, and next-generation technologies such as robotics, augmented reality and mixed reality into the medical ecosystem. In addition, with advancement in manufacturing capabilities, it is expected that there will be the development of 3D printed, patient-specific, low-cost sensors which will further benefit image-based navigation and yield better patient outcomes.



Expert Quote



Most of the companies in the industry are developing products based on next-generation technologies such as robotics and AR or VR technologies. However, one interesting thing could be a potential merger between a large medical device industry player that develops surgical guidance platforms, and a tech company that has an expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics tools, among others. When these mergers and their products are commercialized in the future, the market could grow tenfold.



Scope of the Report



The report constitutes an in-depth study of the global next-generation visualization and navigation systems market, including a thorough analysis of the types of products. The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2019-2029. The scope of this report is focused on the different applications of next-generation visualization and navigation systems with product types, as well as country-wise analysis.



The key players contributing to the global next-generation visualization and navigation systems market are Medtronic Plc., Globus Medical, Inc., Stereotaxis, Inc., Brainlab, Olympus Corporation, and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, among others.

