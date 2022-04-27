$4.35 Bn Digital Rights Management Markets, 2025

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Rights Management Industry Outlook - Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market size is expected to reach $4.35 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.12% during 2020-2025.

The rise in web-based data has increased the necessity of streamlining secured data access and its management. DRM Technologies protects the interest of copyright holders and has become an essential tools for securing any digital content. The use of technological protection measures (TPM) and access control technologies have become highly inevitable in digital content due to rising threat from online hackers, which is further creating market growth for DRM market.

Similarly, the government in various countries is mandating to ensure increased security for digital data, which is further increasing the demand for digital right management solution. In addition to technology these benefits, advanced such as block chain platform are increasing the capabilities of digital right management software, and making it more secured and convenient tools for enterprises and other industrial applications.



Application Type - Segment Analysis

Digital Right Management Market is likely to register a CAGR of 19.87% from media and entertainment application. With the availability of high speed internet and rising popularity of subscription based entertainment tools, the demand for digital right management software is likely to witness significant growth during forecast period.

For instance, music streaming revenues in the United States valued at approximately $7 billion in 2018, while subscription video-on-demand services were estimated at $11 billion. The revenue generated from video streaming and music streaming services together have witnessed a growth of more than 20% during 2016-2018. Hence, Digital Right Management being important tools for getting copyright protection for these digital content are likely to accelerate the market growth during forecast period.



Deployment Type - Segment Analysis

Cloud based deployment of Digital Right Management Software is expected to grow at CAGR of 17.59% during 2020-2025. Growing adoption of cloud based solutions by enterprises are increasing the volume of digital data transaction and making the cloud based deployment of software more convenient. In 2019, approximately 80% of companies worldwide were using some form of cloud based services.

Cloud Computing market is expected to reach $375 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.45% during 2020-2025. It is also expected that by 2020, 60% enterprise software will be cloud based. Similarly, the mobile data consumption worldwide is expected to increase at a CAGR of 40% during 2016-2021, owing to availability of high speed internet connectivity. Cloud based digital right management will be the most effective and cost effective solution to handle those large amount of digital content.



Geography - Segment Analysis

In 2019, the Digital Right Management market hold the largest market share of approximately 34.38%. The presence of prominent domestic solution providers, growing popularity of digital contents, and widespread adoption of new technology makes the North America region a lucrative market for Digital Right Management software.

The U.S. is the major country in this region to generate maximum revenue due to the growing requirement for digital rights solutions in the media and entertainment sector. In 2018, online video subscriptions in United States reached approximately $180 million, with a Y-o-Y growth of more than 15%. Netflix subscribers in United States have increased by more than 11% during 2017-2019. This has led to increased demand for Digital Rights Management solution in this region.



Drivers - Digital Right Management Market

Growing volume of digital content



Digital right management is a key tool to protect digital content. In recent time, this particular solution is finding widespread application due to growing consumption of data in digital format. Since 2016, most of the media consumption are seen in digital formats. Availability of high speed internet connectivity and rising adoption of smartphones are rapidly increasing the demand for digital media since 2016.

Further, the upcoming deployment of 5G technology and increasing adoption of IoT based devices are likely to increase the digital content at a greater pace during the forecast period. In 2018, video and audio streaming generated approximately 80% of Consumer Internet Data Traffic globally. Similarly, in 2018, over 85% of American ages 18 or more were using smartphones, which has led to growing digital media and data consumption in this region.



Digital Right Management Market



The introduction of block chain technology in DRM solution have increased the flexibility of software to work on a distributed system and provide a solution to the double spending problem. Hence, these kind of technology is likely to be proven more beneficial for crypto currency and other financial transaction.

In 2018, Sony announced the development of new blockchain-based digital rights management system. This new technology will help to manage copyright-related information for digital content, citing educational content as a prime use case.



Challenges - Digital Right Management Market

High cost of Digital Right Management solution



The cost of the Digital Right Management solution include initial software license fee, annual maintenance fee, and development and deployment fee. In total, a typical DRM could cost between $15,000 to $22,000. For instance, Adobe offers the solution with initial license fee at $10,000, Annual maintenance fee at $1,500, and development and deployment fee at $10,000-$15,000.

There are several other cost effective alternatives such as password protection, watermarking available to replace digital right management solutions. Thus, the high cost of product may likely to restrain the digital right management market during the forecast period.



Market Landscape

Digital Rights Management market top 10 companies include Kudelski, Intertrust Technologies Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Apple, Microsoft Corporation, Locklizard , Vaultize Technologies,Verimatrix ,OpenText , Seclore Technology,Vera Security ,Vitrium Systems ,Dell EMC, Fasoo, Intralinks, Nextlabs.

The Digital Rights Management market share held by of top 5 players were estimated approximately 34.52% in 2018. Acquisition, partnership, and Service differentiation are the key strategies adopted by most of the companies in this market.



Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In 2019, Intertrust acquired Viteos for USD330 million . This acquisition will help Intertrust to offer tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions.

. This acquisition will help Intertrust to offer tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions. In 2019, OpenText announced to buy Carbonite, a data protection and end-point security company for $1.42 billion for expanding its product offerings.

Key Takeaways

North America dominates the Digital Right Management market owing to rising consumption of digital media in the United States .

dominates the Digital Right Management market owing to rising consumption of digital media in . Cloud based deployment is expected to accelerate the digital right management market at a faster pace due to less initial investment.

The rapid growth in digital contents worldwide is expected to accelerate the digital right management market.

The rising popularity of online streaming and online gaming are expected to bring new opportunity for digital right management industry.

