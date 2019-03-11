$4.4 Bn Application Virtualization Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Virtualization Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Education, Construction, and IT and Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The application virtualization market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2018 to USD 4.4 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 14.0% during the forecast period.

Providing solutions for lengthy application installation process with improved security and simplifying the management of the overall application life cycle are the major growth factors for the application virtualization market. However, the graphics intensive application, which cannot be virtualized may restrain the growth of the application virtualization market.



Application virtualization services to drive the overall growth of the market



Application virtualization solutions have become a crucial and integral part of several successful and large organizations, as companies struggle to provide access of the same application to its number of employees. It helps in providing various applications to improve portability, manageability, and compatibility of a virtual infrastructure. The implementation of application virtualization solutions would help organizations strengthen their operation policies, thus save cost and time, and provide a great value proposition for organizations, as well as their clients in the long run.



BFSI vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) vertical offers significant growth opportunities for vendors in the application virtualization market, as this vertical is adopting digitalization at a rapid pace and needs to save Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) for other IT needs. The increasing competition within the BFSI organizations to keep customers satisfied and enhance operational efficiencies is another concern of this vertical. Hence, resulting in the growing adoption of application virtualization solutions, as they offer the benefits of scalability and flexibility for using various applications on their virtual machine with increased cost savings, business continuity, and business agility.



North America to hold the largest market size and grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



North America is estimated to have the largest market size, among all the regions, in the application virtualization market, and the trend is expected to continue until 2023. North America is the most mature market in terms of adoption of application virtualization solutions. The market growth in this region is primarily driven by the presence of large IT companies/users and rapid technological advancements, such as digitalization in the US and Canada. The presence of key players in application virtualization in the region is expected to be a major factor driving the market growth in North America.





Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Microquadrant Methodology

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

2.7 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Application Virtualization Market

3.2 Market By Component, 2018

3.3 Market By Organization Size, 2018

3.4 Market By Vertical, 2018

3.5 Market Investment Scenario, 2018-2023



4 Market Overview and Industry Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Need for Alternatives to the Lengthy Application Installation Process

4.2.1.2 Ability to Simplify the Application Life Cycle Management Process

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Application Security Concerns in Virtualized World

4.2.2.2 Performance Concerns Over Data Transfer and Retrieval From Multiple Locations

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Virtualization

4.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies in SMEs

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Unawareness About Application Virtualization Technologies Among End Users

4.3 Use Cases

4.3.1 Healthcare

4.3.2 Manufacturing

4.3.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

4.4 Application Virtualization Architecture



5 Application Virtualization Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solutions

5.2.1 Agent-Based Solution

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for User-Driven Automated Solutions to Drive the Growth of Agent-Based Application Virtualization Solution

5.2.2 Agentless Solution

5.2.2.1 Ease of Use, Mobility, and Operational Uniformity of Using Agentless Virtualization Solution to Drive the Growth of the Application Virtualization Market

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Support and Maintenance Services

5.3.1.1 Increasing Deployment of Application Virtualization Solutions to Drive the Growth of Support and Maintenance Services

5.3.2 Training and Consulting Services

5.3.2.1 Demand for Training and Consulting Services to Stay Updated About Market Changes



6 Application Virtualization Market, By Deployment Model

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Public Cloud

6.2.1 Simplicity and Ease of Deployment to Drive the Demand for Public Cloud

6.3 Private Cloud

6.3.1 Need for Highly Secure Data With Centralized Storage Infrastructure to Drive the Market for Private Cloud Models

6.4 Hybrid Cloud

6.4.1 Increasing Demand for Security and Mobility to Drive the Market of Hybrid Cloud Models



7 Application Virtualization Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.2.1 Increasing Number of Startups Across Verticals to Lead the Demand for Application Virtualization Solutions in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3 Large Enterprises

7.3.1 Increasing Number of Employees in Large Enterprises to Drive the Demand for Application Virtualization Solutions



8 Application Virtualization Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.2.1 Presence of Sensitive Data and Stringent Regulations Across the BFSI Vertical to Drive the Market Growth

8.3 Healthcare

8.3.1 Application Virtualization Solutions to Enable Collaboration Between Healthcare Solution Providers and Clinicians, Colleagues, and Patients

8.4 IT and Telecom

8.4.1 Increasing Use of Digital Solutions Across IT and Telecom Vertical to Lead the Growth of Application Virtualization Solutions

8.5 Government and Defense

8.5.1 Requirement of A Simple, Cost-Effective, and Secure Solution Across Government and Defense Vertical to Drive the Application Virtualization Market Growth

8.6 Construction

8.6.1 Increasing Demand for Secure Login Access to All Data for Construction Professionals to Lead the Market Growth of Application Virtualization

8.7 Education

8.7.1 Increasing Use of Virtual Classes and Elearning Applications to Drive the Market of Application Virtualization Solutions in the Education Vertical

8.8 Others



9 Application Virtualization Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

10.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic

10.3.4 Emerging



