$4.4 Bn Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market by Solution, Application, Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

The "Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market by Solution (TLS System, TLS Services), Application (Building Information Modelling (BIM), Surveying, Research & Development), Type (Phase-Shift, Pulse-Based and Mobile Scanner), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The terrestrial laser scanning market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2018 to USD 4.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period.



The market for terrestrial laser scanning is driven by numerous factors, such as the increasing infrastructural spending in emerging economies. The global capital expenditure of the infrastructure industry is rising across the world, due to the increasing new infrastructural projects, growing global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rising disposable income especially in Asian countries, and increasing standard of living. High capital and maintenance costs of terrestrial laser scanning are limiting the overall growth of the market.



"The terrestrial laser scanning services segment is estimated to lead the terrestrial laser scanning market in 2018."



Based on solution, the terrestrial laser scanning services segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the terrestrial laser scanning market in 2018. These services are used for various land survey applications, such monitoring survey, mining survey, topographic survey, forestry & agricultural survey, and archeological survey. The rise in the demand for digitalization in the infrastructure industry is driving the growth of terrestrial laser scanning services market.



"The phase-shift scanner segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the terrestrial laser scanning market in 2018."



Based on type, the Phase-Shift Scanner segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the terrestrial laser scanning market in 2018. In recent years, the demand for BIM and 3D modeling of assets is witnessing growth in the developed countries. This has increased the number of service providers for phase-shift scanning services, which, in turn, has generated the need for efficient and faster equipment of phase-shift scanners in the terrestrial laser scanning market.



"North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the terrestrial laser scanning market in 2018."



In recent years, the focus of the US government to enhance their infrastructure facilities and rise in government spending on new projects have increased the demand for terrestrial laser scanning solutions in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Terrestrial Laser Scanner Market

4.2 Europe Terrestrial Laser Scanner Market, By Solution & Country

4.3 Terrestrial Laser Scanner Market, By Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of LiDAR in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Applications

5.2.1.2 Advancements in Networking for Gnss Applications of Land Survey Equipment

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Software as A Solution (SaaS)

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limitations of LiDAR in Harsh Weather Conditions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Use of LiDAR in GIS Applications

5.2.3.2 Increase in the Number of New Applications Demanding Terrestrial Laser Scanning Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Conventional Mapping Techniques as A Low-Cost Substitute for LiDAR



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Future Trends

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Advancements in Mobile LiDAR Software and User Interface

6.3.2 Fusion of LiDAR Data and Images

6.3.3 Geiger-Mode and Single Photon LiDAR

6.3.4 Microprocessors and Electronic Theodolites

6.3.5 Storage and Others Support Devices (Display, Prism, and Accessories)

6.4 Patent/Patent Applications



7 Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Terrestrial Laser Scanning System

7.2.1 Hardware

7.2.1.1 Laser Scanners

7.2.1.1.1 High Depth Reconstruction Accuracy is Increasing the Demand for Laser Scanners

7.2.1.2 Interface Devices

7.2.1.2.1 Demand for High Volume Data Transfer is Driving the Growth of Interface Devices

7.2.1.3 Wireless LAN Antenna

7.2.1.3.1 Increasing Trend for Wireless Connectivity is Driving Wireless LAN Antenna Market

7.2.1.4 Inertial Measurement Systems

7.2.1.4.1 Demand for Accurate TLS Data Presentation is Supporting the Growth of Inertial Measurement System (IMS)

7.2.1.5 GPS/Positioning Systems

7.2.1.5.1 Precise Positioning Requirements is Major Driver for Global Positioning Systems (GPS)

7.2.1.6 Digital Cameras

7.2.1.6.1 Advanced Features of Digital Camera Such as Digital Imaging and Geo-Referencing Will Be in High Demand

7.2.1.7 Others

7.2.2 Software

7.2.2.1 Huge Demand for Post Processing TLS Data Software is Driving the Software Market

7.3 Terrestrial Laser Scanning Services

7.3.1 Oil & Gas

7.3.1.1 Rise in the Demand for Asset Management Services in Oil & Gas Industry is Driving TLS Market.

7.3.2 Mining

7.3.2.1 Accurate Representations of Mines and Mining Machinery for Site Survey and Inspection is Driving the Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market in Mining

7.3.3 Infrastructure

7.3.3.1 Increasing Capital Expenditure in the Infrastructure Industry is Likely to Drive Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market

7.3.4 Forestry & Agriculture

7.3.4.1 Advances in Agriculture Technology & Increasing Crop Monitoring Activities is Increasing the Demand for Terrestrial Laser Scanning

7.3.5 Transportation & Logistics

7.3.5.1 High Demand for Corridor Mapping Services are Driving the Growth of Transportation & Logistics

7.3.6 Others



8 Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM)

8.1.1.1 Architecture

8.1.1.1.1 Demand for Digitalization From the Architecture Firms are Driving the Growth for BIM Application

8.1.1.2 Civil Engineering

8.1.1.2.1 Increase in the Growth for Housing and New Construction Projects are Driving the Market for Civil Engineering

8.1.2 Surveying

8.1.2.1 Monitoring Survey

8.1.2.1.1 Oil & Gas Exploration is Expected to Drive Monitor Survey Applications

8.1.2.2 Mining Survey

8.1.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Mine Exploration From Developing Economies are Expected to Drive Market

8.1.2.3 Topographical Survey

8.1.2.3.1 Increasing Border and Land Development Activities are Expected to Drive Demand for Topographical Survey

8.1.2.4 Forestry & Agricultural Survey

8.1.2.4.1 Modernization of Agricultural Activities Across the World is Driving the Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market.

8.1.2.5 City Modeling Survey

8.1.2.5.1 Growing Road and Rail Transport is Expected to Drive Demand for City Modelling Survey

8.1.2.6 Archaeological Survey

8.1.2.6.1 Spreading Awareness About the Preservation of Valuable Historical Assets and Monuments Will Increase the Demand for Archaeological Survey

8.1.3 Research & Engineering

8.1.3.1 Rise in the Institutional Research is Driving the Marker for Research & Engineering

8.1.4 Others



9 Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Phase-Shift Scanner

9.2.1 Due to Advantages Like Increased Speed of Acquisition and Dynamic Range Phase Shift Scanners Expected to Lead Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market

9.3 Pulse-Based Scanner

9.3.1 Increase in the Civil Engineering Projects are Expected to Increase the Demand Pulse-Based Scanner Type Segment

9.4 Mobile Scanner

9.4.1 Increasing Corridor Mapping Activities Will Increase the Demand for Mobile Scanners



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



3D Digital Corporation

Basic Software Inc.

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik

Creaform (Ametek)

Faro Technologies

Hexagon Geosystems

Maptek

Merrett Survey

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems

Teledyne Technologies

Topcon

Trimble

Zoller + Frhlich

