$4.57 Billion Australia & New Zealand HVAC Market Outlook, 2024: Building a Roadmap Towards Net-Zero Buildings

DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia & New Zealand HVAC Market: Focus on Product Type (Windows & Portable, Mini Split, Single Packaged, Chillers, AHU, FCU, Others), and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report projects the market size is expected to reach $4.57 billion by 2024.

According to the report, the growth of HVAC systems is largely attributed due to rising population and climate change in these countries. Due to increasing extremity climatic conditions, several customers in thx ese countries are installing HVAC systems. High demand is also registered by end-use segments such as the food and beverage industry where incorporation of HVAC systems has increased with the increasing efforts by local legislators toward building an efficient food cold supply chain.



During the transition from orthodox industrial practices to the new manufacturing processes, it was realized that industries did not have any system in place to control temperatures during extreme climatic changes. This paved way for the widespread adoption of HVAC systems in application areas such as residential, commercial, and industrial.



Increasing construction activities, specifically in the mid-tier building sector across both Australia and New Zealand, are one of the factors responsible for the increase in demand for HVAC. There is a considerable increase in demand for smart homes across Australia and New Zealand and this increase in rapid urbanization and industrialization are increasing demand for HVAC systems across the two countries.



In the coming years, technologies such as IoT, automated control systems, and remote-control access are expected to transform the HVAC industry in these countries. Apart from the opportunity of technological incorporation, there are certain other factors that are responsible for surging the sales of HVAC systems and also the factors restraining growth such as transforming mid-tier building sector toward energy efficiency and a simpler supply chain for HVAC Systems in both countries.



The result of the emerging strategies and developments are already surging the market in the form of product launches and developments since 2017. In October 2019, LG Electronics Australia launched its first voice-enabled air conditioning range, which is compatible with Google Assistant and is set to launch just ahead of the Oz summer season. The majority of the companies preferred entering into product launches and development to enhance their presence, while the relatively less adoptive strategies comprised partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the Australia and New Zealand HVAC ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 40 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 12 leading companies across the supply chain. Key profiles include Daikin Industries, LG Australia, Fujitsu General Australia Carrier Transicold Australia, Temperzone Ltd., ActronAir, Panasonic, Samsung, Toshiba, and Hitachi, among others.



Australia & New Zealand HVAC Market Segmentation



The Australia & New Zealand HVAC market (on the basis of type) has been segmented into windows and portable air conditioners, mini split air conditioners, chillers, single packaged air conditioners, air handling unit and fan coil units. Mini split air conditioners dominated the Australia and New Zealand HVAC market in 2018 and are anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



Key Questions Answered

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Transition of Mid-Tier Building Sector Toward Energy Efficiency

1.1.2 A Plain-Sailing Supply Chain for HVAC in Both Countries

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Energy Consumption and GHG Emissions

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Building a Roadmap Toward Net-Zero Buildings



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.3 Business Expansion and Contracts

2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Others (Awards and Recognitions)

2.2 Industry Attractiveness

2.3 Australia and New Zealand HVAC Market: Distribution Channel Analysis



3 Australia HVAC Systems Market (by Product Type)

3.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Windows and Portable Air Conditioners

3.4 Mini Split Air Conditioners

3.5 Single Packaged Air Conditioners

3.6 Chillers

3.7 Air Handling Units (AHU)

3.8 Fan Coil Units (FCU)



4 New Zealand HVAC Market (by Product Type)

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Windows and Portable Air Conditioners

4.3 Mini Split Air Conditioners

4.4 Single Packaged Air Conditioners

4.5 Chillers

4.6 Air Handling Unit (AHU)

4.7 Fan Coil Unit



5 Company Profiles

5.1 Actron Engineering Pty. Ltd.

5.1.1 Company Overview

5.1.2 Role of Actron Engineering in the ANZ HVAC Market

5.1.3 Product Portfolio

5.1.4 SWOT Analysis

5.2 Daikin Industries Ltd.

5.3 Fujitsu

5.4 Ingersoll Rand

5.5 Johnson Controls

5.6 LG Electronics

5.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

5.8 Panasonic Corporation

5.9 Samsung

5.10 Temperzone Ltd.

5.11 Toshiba Carrier Corporation

5.12 United Technologies Corporation

5.13 List of Other Key Players in Australia & New Zealand HVAC Market



