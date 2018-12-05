$4.6 Billion Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market Opportunties, Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis, 2012-2023

DUBLIN, Dec 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global mineral fiber ceiling market is expected to reach an estimated $4.6 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the global mineral fiber ceiling market looks promising with opportunities in commercial and residential sectors. The major drivers for this market are renovation activities of existing residential, commercial spaces, and construction of new facilities due to improving economic conditions.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the mineral fiber ceiling industry include increasing usage of printed mineral fiber ceiling tiles and increasing usage of antimicrobial agents in mineral fiber ceiling tiles.

The researcher forecasts that the wet felt is expected to remain the largest material type over the forecast period due to its efficient thermal insulation and sound absorption properties. The researcher predicts that the glass wool mineral fiber is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because of its lower material and maintenance cost.

Within the global mineral fiber ceiling market, commercial renovation will remain the largest end use during the forecast period due to commercial renovation activities in developed regions. The new commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing rate of urbanization and new commercial construction activities in emerging economies.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing urbanization, growing awareness to promote lower energy consumption, and the development of new cities and commercial hubs in this region.

Some of the mineral fiber ceilings companies profiled in this report include Armstrong World Industries, Saint-Gobain, USG Corp., Knauf, Rockwool International, OWA, Star USG,and Hebei Saiding Building Materials and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market by Material

3.3.1: Wet Felt Mineral Fiber

3.3.2: Stone Wool Mineral Fiber

3.3.3: Glass Wool Mineral Fiber

3.4: Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market by Application

3.4.1: Office

3.4.2: Retail

3.4.3: Education

3.4.4: Healthcare

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market by End Use

3.5.1: Commercial Renovation

3.5.2: New Commercial

3.5.3: Residential

3.6: Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market by Profile Type

3.6.1: T-Bar

3.6.2: Other Profiles

3.7: Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market by Color Type

3.7.1: White

3.7.2: Other Colors



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market by Region

4.2: North American Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market

4.3: European Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market

4.4: APAC Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market

4.5: APAC Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Other Expenses

6.3: COGS

6.4: SG&A

6.5: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Armstrong World Industries

8.2: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

8.3: USG Corporation

8.4: Knauf amf

8.5: OWA

8.6: Star-USG Building Materials Co., Ltd.

8.7: Hebei saiding building material Co.

8.8: Rockwool International Group



