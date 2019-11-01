$4.7 Billion Water Treatment Biocides (Oxidizing Biocides, Non-Oxidizing Biocides) Markets - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Treatment Biocides Market by Product Type (Oxidizing Biocides, Non-Oxidizing Biocides), Application (Oil & Gas, Municipal Water Treatment, Power Plants, Mining, Pulp & Paper, Swimming Pools), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Water Treatment Biocides Market Size is Estimated to Grow from USD 3.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 4.7 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2%

Oxidizing biocides segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate between 2019 and 2024.



The oxidizing biocides segment is estimated to witness the higher growth rate between 2019 and 2024, in terms of value. The growth is attributed to the growing demand in applications, such as municipal water treatment, cooling towers of mining, power plants and chemical plants, and swimming pools.



Growing demand for municipal water treatment is expected to drive the water treatment biocides market.



The market in the municipal water treatment application is driven mainly by the increasing demand for safe drinking water backed by the growing population and rapid urbanization. In addition, water treatment is necessary in order to overcome water scarcity challenges. Thus, the growing need for treating and reusing water has increased the use of biocides. Municipalities treat water to meet the growing demand for potable water and to comply with regulatory requirements.



The water treatment biocides market in North America is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



The North American water treatment biocides market is estimated to witness significant growth in terms of value, during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of key players, such as DuPont, Solenis, and Albemarle, among others in the region. In addition, the growing awareness regarding the scarcity of water is driving the market in the region.

The key players profiled in the report include Ecolab Inc. (US), Solenis (US), DuPont (US), BWA Water Additives (UK), Innovative Water Care (US), Kemira Oyj (Finland), SUEZ (France), Nouryon (Netherlands), Veolia (France), Albemarle Corporation (US), ICL Group (Israel), and LANXESS Group (Germany).



