$4.7 Bn Wireless Network Test Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as Machine-To-Machine (M2M)/Internet of Things (IoT)

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Network Test Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Drive Test Equipment, Monitoring Equipment, OSS with Geolocation Equipment, SON Testing Equipment), Network Technology (2G/3G/4G and 5G), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wireless network test equipment market is estimated to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2018 to USD 4.7 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

The key factors driving the growth of the market include the growing mobile data traffic coupled with increasing adoption of smart devices, rising technological advancement toward networking and communication, and increasing interoperability of network technologies. However, labor-intensive drive testing and longer timelines and extended R&D requirements for developing new communication technologies are the key factors restraining market growth.

OSS with geolocation equipment to witness high growth during forecast period

The market for OSS with geolocation equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This is attributed to its capability to work with MDT, which is in high demand, thereby leading to reduced cost and time required for wireless network testing. OSS with geolocation helps to understand the experience level of consumers in different locations, traffic localization, and network coverage maps. This enables to identify the problem areas and provide troubleshooting solutions in those areas.

In this type of testing, geolocation application uses information from GPS, and if GPS signals are not available, it uses information from cell towers to locate the position. It also makes the use of IP address, media access control (MAC) address, radio frequency (RF) systems, Exchangeable Image File Format (EXIF) data, and other wireless positioning systems.

Market for 5G network to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

The 5G network technology market is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The 5G connectivity technology would be driven by the proliferating demand for fast and high capacity networks. The volume of data being carried by cellular networks is driven by the increasing preference for video streaming among consumers. 5G would provide greater data speed and lower latency along with the ability to connect many devices at a time. Many vendors are involved in trials of 5G; among these, AT&T (US) aimed to launch 5G in 12 US cities by the end of 2018.

Wireless network test equipment market for telecommunication service providers to hold major share during forecast period

The wireless network test equipment market for the telecommunication service providers is expected to hold a major share from 2018 to 2023. These end users need to ensure the performance of wireless technologies and demonstrate quality and accessibility prior to wireless network rollout. Moreover, telecommunications service providers across all regions focus on the quality of distribution rather than the price; therefore, QoS policies are critical for service providers as they need to maintain a competitive edge for consistent distribution of services.

APAC to be largest market for wireless network test equipment during forecast period

APAC is expected to lead the wireless network test equipment market, in terms of size, from 2018 to 2023. The region is transforming dynamically with respect to the adoption of new technologies. The region has become the center of attraction for major investments and business expansion opportunities.

The companies such as ZTE (China) and Huawei (China) are investing heavily on the upcoming 5G technology and are initiating field trials together with a few leading mobile service carriers, such as AT&T (US), China Mobile (China), SoftBank (Japan), and China Unicom (China). These companies are entering into partnerships and collaborations with other players to remain frontrunners in the market. These activities ultimately increase the need for network testing for QoE and QoS to the users.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

4.2 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, By Offering

4.3 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, By Demography

4.4 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, By Application

4.5 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market in North America, By Offering and Country

4.6 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for High-Speed Internet Connectivity and Broad Network Coverage With Reduced Latency and Power Consumption

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as Machine-To-Machine (M2M)/Internet of Things (IoT)

5.2.1.3 Rising Use of Millimeter-Wave Technology in 5G FWA

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Delay in Making Decisions Related to Standardization of Spectrum Allocation

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Infrastructure

5.2.2.3 Adverse Impact of Millimeter-Wave Technology on the Environment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for 5G FWA Networks From Varied Industries

5.2.3.2 Remarkable Progress in Telecommunications and Networking Technologies

5.2.3.3 Escalating Demand for IoT and Cloud-Based Services

5.2.3.4 Increasing Focus on Development of 5G Network

5.2.3.5 Strategic Partnerships of Platform and Hardware Providers and Mobile Operators With System Integrators in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Power Dissipation in Mimo

5.2.4.2 Compatibility Issues Between Traditional and 5G Networks

5.2.4.3 Inter-Cell Interference

5.2.4.4 Short Wavelengths of Millimeter Waves

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Case Studies of FWA Deployment

5.3.1.1 Samsung (South Korea) and Arqiva (UK) Completed Trial Test of 5G FWA Technology in UK and Europe

5.3.1.2 AT&T Inc. (US), Along With Ericsson and Intel, Completed Trial Test of 5G FWA Technology in US

5.3.1.3 C Spire (US) Completed Trial Test of 5G FWA Technology in Mississippi (US)

5.3.1.4 Orange Romania Completed Trial Test of 5G FWA Technology With Cisco and Samsung

5.3.1.5 U.S. Cellular Completed Trial Test of 5G FWA Technology With Ericsson

5.3.1.6 Huawei Completed Trial Test of 5G FWA Technology With Telus

5.3.1.7 Telefnica Completed Trial Test of 5G FWA Technology With Cohere Technologies and 5tonic Labs

5.3.1.8 Mtn Completed Trial Test of 5G FWA Technology With Huawei

5.3.1.9 Swisscom Completed Trial Test of 5G FWA Technology With Hrvatski Telekom

5.3.1.10 LG U+ Completed Trial Test of 5G FWA Technology With Huawei

5.4 Investments in R&D and Field Trials of 5G Technology

5.5 28 Ghz Spectrum to Lead Early 5G Fixed Wireless Access Deployments

5.6 Value Chain Analysis



6 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Devices

6.2.1.1 Indoor CPE Devices to Witness Highest CAGR in 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market During Forecast Period

6.2.1.1.1 Indoor

6.2.1.1.2 Outdoor

6.2.2 Access Units

6.2.2.1 Femtocells to Dominate 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market for Access Units During Forecast Period

6.2.2.1.1 Picocells

6.2.2.1.2 Femtocells

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services Segment to Lead 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



7 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, By Demography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Urban

7.2.1 FWA Would Overcome Infrastructure-Related Challenges in Urban Areas

7.3 Semi-Urban

7.3.1 Semi-Urban Areas to Continue to Lead 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market During Forecast Period

7.4 Rural

7.4.1 Rural Areas That are Deprived of Internet Will Be Major Customers



8 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 Residential Applications Expected to Continue to Dominate 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market During Forecast Period

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Commercial Sector Would Be Second-Largest Market for 5G FWA Solutions and Related Services

8.4 Industrial

8.4.1 Industrial Sector to Witness High Growth in 5G FWA Market Owing to Lucrative Opportunities in IoT and M2m Communication Technologies

8.5 Government

8.5.1 Government Sector Would Play Crucial Role in 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Growth



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking Analysis of Market Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches and Developments, and Expansions

10.3.2 Partnerships, Contracts, Acquisitions, and Agreements

10.3.3 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market (Global) Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.3.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.3.3 Innovators

10.3.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.3.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.4.1 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)

10.3.4.2 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)



11 Company Profiles



Arqiva

AT&T Inc.

Cellular South, Inc. (Cspire)

Cisco

Cohere Technologies, Inc.

Ericsson

Hrvatski Telekom

Huawei

Mimosa Networks, Inc.

Mobile Telephone Networks(Mtn)

Nokia

Orange S.A.

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Siklu Communication

Swisscom

Telefnica S.A.

Telus Corporation

United States Cellular Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/67kjqc/4_7_bn_wireless?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

