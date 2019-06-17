4,700+ items set to sell in huge pipeline construction auction in Columbus, OH next week

300+ owners selling equipment including a complete dispersal for Welded Construction L.P.

COLUMBUS, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Next week, Ritchie Bros., the world largest industrial auctioneer, will host one of the largest pipeline construction equipment auctions ever, selling more than 4,700 items over two days at its site in Columbus, OH. Every single item in the auction will be sold without reserve.

More than 300 companies will be selling assets in the June 27 – 28, 2019 auction, including a complete dispersal for Welded Construction L.P., a pipeline construction company that recently closed after 50 years in the business. Other consignors include Energy Transportation LLC from West Virginia, Michels Corporation from Wisconsin, Contractors Rental Corporation from Michigan, and more.

Equipment highlights include 125 pipelayers, a massive selection of pipeline tools and supplies, 100+ hydraulic excavators, 60+ dozers, 185+ truck tractors, as well as loaders, lifts, cranes, and more.

"We don't get to hold events like this very often," said Tim Keane, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "This is certain to be the pipeline construction auction of the year, with companies sending equipment from all over. Interested bidders can inspect the items online at rbauction.com and/or come visit our site in Columbus and check it all out for themselves. With this selection, it's definitely something you won't want to miss."

Specific equipment highlights include:

30 Caterpillar PL83 pipelayers

10 Caterpillar 594H pipelayers

12 Caterpillar PL87 pipelayers

10 Caterpillar 583H pipelayers

Six 2017 Trail King TK110HDG 55-ton tri-axle lowboys

16 Caterpillar D8T dozers

16 Caterpillar 336EL hydraulic excavators

12 John Deere 350G LC hydraulic excavators

Eight 2013 John Deere 470G LC hydraulic excavators

40+ late-model vac trucks (Peterbilt & Freightliner units)

26 Freightliner PX125064ST truck tractors

The Welded Construction equipment package is being sold in partnership with Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm.

"This is an incredible opportunity for the pipeline industry," stated Jim Burke, Managing Director, at Gordon Brothers. "The complementary nature and quality of the assets that have been consigned to the auction, combined with the outstanding condition of the Welded fleet, have set the stage for a world-class sale event."

For more information about Ritchie Bros.' June Columbus auction, including an up-to-date equipment list, visit rbauction.com/Columbus. Interested sellers can contact +1.855.909.8919.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

