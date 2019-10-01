$4.74 Billion Polyurethane Dispersion Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethane Dispersion - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Polyurethane Dispersion market accounted for $2.20 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.74 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand from various end-use applications such as paints & coating and adhesive & sealants, rise in demand for leather and textile products and growth in the furniture and interiors industries. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials is restraining the market growth.



Polyurethane dispersion or PUD is an aqueous and anionic dispersion having high molecular weight and can be derived from either aromatic or aliphatic isocyanate that can be produced with or without emulsifiers. It possesses excellent properties such as extreme temperature durability, superior tensile strength, high abrasion resistance, and high elasticity which can be used in leather and wood finishes, PVC and concrete floor coverings, and textile coatings.



Based on the type, the solvent-free segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing usage in various application such as paints & coatings because of its excellent mechanical & physical properties and low VOC content.



By Geography, APAC is likely to have a huge demand owing to its increasing usage in various applications such as paints & coatings and adhesive & sealants, among others. Furthermore, increasing investments in the automotive and chemical manufacturing industries will also drive the market in this region. Moreover, countries such as China and India have been scaling up the size of their manufacturing sector.



Some of the key players in global Polyurethane Dispersion market are



Cytec Solvay Group

Base SE

Huntsman Corporation

DSM

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Covestro AG

Lubrizol Corporation

DowDuPont, Inc.

Adeka Corporation

Chase Corporation

Hauthway Corporation

Lanxess AG

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

Cytec Industries, Inc.

DIC Corporation

Michelman, Inc.

Lamberti S.p.A.

Rudolf GmbH

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd

VCM Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd



