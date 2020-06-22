$4.8 Billion Worldwide Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Industry to 2025 - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
DUBLIN, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Product (Kit, Reagent, Instrument), Method (Column, Magnetic Beads), Type (Genomic DNA, Plasmid DNA, miRNA), Application (Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine), End User (Academic) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is projected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2025 from USD 3.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of the market include increasing R&D activities as well as technological advancements and increasing automation. However, the high cost of automated instruments is expected to hinder the growth of the market.
The instruments segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
On the basis of product, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market are segmented into kits, reagents, and instruments. In 2019, kits were the largest product segment in the market. Growth in this market can be attributed to the continuous focus of key market players on developing and launching new and advanced kits. However, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
By type, the plasmid DNA isolation and purification segment accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2019.
On the basis of type, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market are segmented into plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, circulating nucleic acid isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, messenger RNA isolation and purification, microRNA isolation and purification, PCR cleanup, and other nucleic acid isolation and purification types. The plasmid DNA isolation segment accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2019. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the wide use of purified plasmid DNA in a variety of downstream applications, such as PCR, sequencing, expression of proteins, gene therapy, and transfection.
The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2025).
North America accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2019. Significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the large size of the biotechnology industry, technological advancements, and government support in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in North America. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of genomic projects and increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Overview
4.2 North America: Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Product (2019)
4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Increasing R&D Activities
5.1.1.2 Technological Advancements and Increasing Automation
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 High Cost of Automated Instruments
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 High Scope of Growth in Emerging Economies
5.1.3.2 Improving Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario
5.1.3.3 Molecular Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine
5.1.4 Trends
5.1.4.1 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic
5.1.4.2 Increase in Government Funding
6 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Kits
6.2.1 Kits Were the Largest Product Segment in the Market in 2019
6.3 Reagents
6.3.1 Reagents Segment to Grow at a Steady Rate During
The Forecast Period
6.4 Instruments
6.4.1 Automated Instruments Enable a Faster, Cleaner, and More Consistent Nucleic Acid Extraction Process
7 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Method
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Column-Based Isolation and Purification
7.2.1 Column-Based Isolation and Purification Was the Largest Segment in the Market in 2019
7.3 Magnetic Bead-Based Isolation and Purification
7.3.1 Magnetic Bead-Based Isolation and Purification Segment to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
7.4 Reagent-Based Isolation and Purification
7.4.1 Reagent-Based Isolation and Purification Segment to Register Steady Growth During the Forecast Period
7.5 Other Isolation and Purification Methods
8 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Plasmid Dna Isolation and Purification
8.2.1 Plasmid Dna Isolation and Purification Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market
8.3 Total Rna Isolation and Purification
8.3.1 Total Rna Isolation and Purification Segment to Register Steady Growth
8.4 Genomic Dna Isolation and Purification
8.4.1 Genomic Dna Isolation is the First Step in Genetic-Based Tests
8.5 Messenger Rna Isolation and Purification
8.5.1 Messenger Rna Isolation and Purification is Mainly Used in the Study of Gene Expression and Transcriptomics
8.6 Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification
8.6.1 Clinical Applications to Drive the Market for Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification
8.7 Microrna Isolation and Purification
8.7.1 Microrna Kits Provide Rapid Isolation and Purification of Rna Molecules from Samples
8.8 Pcr Cleanup
8.8.1 Time-Consuming Laboratory Procedures to Limit the Growth of this Market During the Forecast Period
8.9 Other Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Types
9 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Diagnostics
9.2.1 Diagnostic Applications Form the Largest and Fastest-Growing Segment in the Market
9.3 Drug Discovery & Development
9.3.1 Ngs Benefits Drug Discovery Applications in Various Therapeutic Areas
9.4 Personalized Medicine
9.4.1 Rising Incidence of Cancer and Increasing Research and Funding to Drive the Market for this Segment
9.5 Agriculture & Animal Research
9.5.1 Favorable Funding Scenario to Support Market Growth
9.6 Other Applications
10 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
10.2.1 Availability of Genetic Tests and Rising Focus on Personalized Medicine in Hospitals to Drive Market Growth
10.3 Academic & Government Research Institutes
10.3.1 Increase in Research Intensity to Drive the Usage of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Systems
10.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
10.4.1 Increasing Number of Research Projects in Genomics and Related Areas is Expected to Drive the Market
10.5 Contract Research Organizations
10.5.1 Contract Research Organizations Are Expected to Register Steady Growth During the Forecast Period
10.6 Other End-users
11 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 Government and Private Funding to Support Market Growth in the Us
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Demand for Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification in Canada is Increasing Primarily Due to Growing Investments in Genomics
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification in Europe
11.3.2 UK
11.3.2.1 Government Support for Research in the Form of Investments, Funds, and Grants to Support Market Growth
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 High Cancer Burden in France to Drive Market Growth
11.3.4 Roe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 China to Register the Highest Growth in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market in APAC
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Japan to Register Steady Growth During the Forecast Period
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 Strong Growth Trends in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries to Drive the Market in India
11.4.4 Roapac
11.5 Rest of the World
11.5.1 Latin America
11.5.1.1 to Prevent Cancer Mortality, the Brazilian Government Recommends Screening Programs for Breast and Prostate Cancer
11.5.2 Middle East & Africa
11.5.2.1 Lack of Infrastructure for Research to Hamper the Growth of the Naip Market in the Middle East & Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
12.4 Competitive Scenario
12.4.1 Collaborations & Agreements
12.4.2 Product Launches & Approvals
12.4.3 Acquisitions
12.4.4 Expansions
13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix
13.1.1 Market Share Analysis
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2019)
13.2.1 Stars
13.2.2 Emerging Leaders
13.2.3 Pervasive Players
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Qiagen N.V.
14.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.3 F. Hoffman-La Roche AG
14.4 Promega Corporation
14.5 Agilent Technologies
14.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories
14.7 Danaher Corporation
14.8 GE Healthcare
14.9 Illumina
14.10 Merck Kgaa
14.11 Takara Bio, Inc.
14.12 New England Biolabs
14.13 Zymo Research
14.14 Norgen Biotek
14.15 Omega Bio-Tek, Inc.
14.16 Other Companies
14.16.1 Genaxxon Bioscience GmbH
14.16.2 3B Blackbio Biotech India Ltd.
14.16.3 Invitek Molecular GmbH
14.16.4 Biovision
14.16.5 Analytik Jena AG
15 Appendix
