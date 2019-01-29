$4.98 Bn Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Electrochromic Glass and Devices market accounted for $1.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2017 to 2026.



Rising concern for efficient energy systems, increasing per capita income and rising levels of global warming are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness and volatile environment for investment are restraining the market growth.



Electrochromic glass is a kind of glass which changes its light transmission properties according to the electrical stimulus provided. With its unique properties such as durability and fast switching times, the electrochromic smart glass is expected to revolutionize the architecture application.



Electrochromic devices (ECD) are systems of substantial commercial interest owing to their controllable transmission, absorption and/or reflectance. ECD is five-layer structure naturally composed of glass substrate, transparent conductor, electrochromic coating, ion conductor and ion storage coating. These devices are gaining importance due to their potential application in architecture for energy-efficient modern buildings; where it is possible to control the flow of light and heat passing through the building glazing.



Amongst Application, residential segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period due to electrochromic glass owing to increasing usage of this glass in residential buildings as it blocks or allows the light or heat in the form of windows, doors and so on.



By geography, Europe dominated the global market in terms of market revenue followed by Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a substantial growth and will contribute to the global market value.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mirrors

5.3 Displays

5.4 Windows

5.4.1 Working of Electrochromic Window

5.5 Other Products



6 Global Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nanocrystal

6.3 Polymer

6.4 Reflective Hydride

6.5 Transition Metal Oxide (TMO)

6.6 Viologen

6.7 Reflective Hydride



7 Global Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Residential

7.3 Transportation

7.3.1 Aerospace

7.3.2 Automotive

7.3.3 Marine

7.3.4 Other Transportation Applications

7.4 Hospitality

7.5 Retail

7.6 Commercial

7.6.1 Corporate

7.6.2 Educational Buildings

7.6.3 Healthcare and Lab Facilities

7.6.4 Other Commercial Applications

7.7 Other Applications



8 Global Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Chromogenics AB

10.2 PPG Industries

10.3 Magna Mirrors Holding GmbH

10.4 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

10.5 Econtrol-Glas GmbH & Co. KG

10.6 Sage Electrochromics, Inc.

10.7 Ravenbrick Llc

10.8 View, Inc.

10.9 Gentex Corporation

10.10 Guardian Industries Corporation

10.11 Gesimat GmbH

10.12 Saint-Gobain, View Inc.



