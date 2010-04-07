$4 Billion Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Sept 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market by Component (LED, Photodetector, Microcontroller, and Software), Transmission Type, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The free space optics (FSO) market is expected to grow from USD 0.27 billion in 2018 to USD 1.45 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 39.58% between 2018 and 2023.

The visible light communication (VLC) market is expected to grow from USD 2.56 billion in 2018 to USD 75.00 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 96.57% between 2018 and 2023.

Factors driving the growth of the FSO market include last-mile connectivity, no licensing, and alternative solutions to overburdened RF technology for outdoor networking. Key factors driving this growth are faster and safer data transfer, RF spectrum bandwidth crunch, and less energy consumption.

The VLC market has been segmented into different components LED, photodetector, microcontroller, and software. Software is the major component of the VLC system, and it is expected to dominate the VLC market during the forecast period. This is mainly because the two-way communication by VLC technology would allow all the electronic devices to communicate with each other and would require efficient software support. The market for photodetector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This growth is attributed to the commercialization of bidirectional VLC. Photodetector will enable Li-Fi to function as a bidirectional communication system (like a conventional broadband and Wi-Fi).

The bidirectional VLC, which was commercialized in late 2017, is expected to succeed the unidirectional market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The full utilization of special features of VLC is possible only with bidirectional transmission; hence, the technology will be adopted by all major verticals. The market will grow tremendously and surpass the unidirectional transmission type market.

The FSO and VLC markets have also been segmented on the basis of application. Among all the major applications of FSO, the mobile backhaul application is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The VLC market for consumer electronics is expected to hold the largest share by 2023. The FSO and VLC markets for healthcare and hazardous environment applications are expected to grow at the highest rate during 2018-2023.

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the FSO and VLC market during the forecast period. This is due to the huge investments in telecom infrastructure, government funding, and increasing military expenditure in FSO technology; and the government funding and deployment of several VLC systems in public and commercial places.

The FSO market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018-2023. Increasing manufacturing facilities, advanced infrastructure, and the growing computer-aided design (CAD) industry are driving the FSO market in APAC. The VLC market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to recent developments and increased expenditure on VLC-related R&D activities in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the FSO and VLC Market

4.2 VLC Market, By Component

4.3 FSO and VLC Market, By Application

4.4 VLC Market, By Transmission Type

4.5 FSO Market, By Region

4.6 VLC Market, By Region



5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction

5.2 History and Evolution of OWC

5.2.1 Overview of Ronja Device

5.3 FSO Market

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Working

5.3.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.3.1 Drivers

5.3.3.1.1 Last Mile Connectivity

5.3.3.1.2 No Licensing Required

5.3.3.1.3 Alternative Solution to Overburdened RF Technology for Outdoor Networking

5.3.3.2 Restraints

5.3.3.2.1 High Installation Cost

5.3.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.3.1 Affordable Extension in Existing Fiber Network

5.3.3.3.2 Increasing Number of Space Research Programs

5.3.3.3.3 Replacement of Old Technologies With FSO Technology for Enterprise Connectivity

5.3.3.4 Challenges

5.3.3.4.1 Reliability Issues Due to Fading of Signals During Propagation

5.4 VLC Market

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Working

5.4.3 Market Dynamics

5.4.3.1 Drivers

5.4.3.1.1 Faster and Safer Data Transfer Than Other Competing Technologies

5.4.3.1.2 RF Spectrum Bandwidth Crunch

5.4.3.1.3 Less Energy Consumption

5.4.3.2 Restraints

5.4.3.2.1 Dominance of Competing Technology

5.4.3.2.2 Applicable Only for Short-Range Communication Applications and Requirement of Direct Los

5.4.3.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.3.1 Global Acceptance of Bidirectional VLC By Different Industry Verticals

5.4.3.3.2 Emergence of New Applications Such as IoT and 5g

5.4.3.4 Challenges

5.4.3.4.1 Lack of Technological Awareness

5.4.3.4.2 Lack of Common Standards

5.5 Value Chain Analysis



6 Free Space Optics Market



6.1 Introduction

6.2 FSO Market, By Application

6.2.1 Mobile Backhaul

6.2.2 Enterprise Connectivity

6.2.3 Disaster Recovery

6.2.4 Defense

6.2.5 Satellite

6.2.6 Healthcare

6.2.7 Security

6.2.8 Engineering and Design

6.2.9 Others

6.3 FSO Market, By Region

6.3.1 Americas

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.4 Rest of the World



7 Visible Light Communication Market



7.1 Introduction

7.2 VLC Market, By Component

7.2.1 Light Emitting Diode

7.2.1.1 Phosphorus LEDs

7.2.1.2 Red Green Blue (RGB) LEDs

7.2.1.3 Resonant Cavity LEDs (RCLEDs)

7.2.1.4 Organic LEDs (OLEDS)

7.2.1.5 Microlens LEDs

7.2.1.6 Near-Infrared Or Ultraviolet LEDs

7.2.2 Photodetector

7.2.2.1 Photodiode

7.2.2.2 Image Sensor

7.2.3 Microcontroller

7.2.3.1 Modulator and Demodulator

7.2.3.1.1 Modulation

7.2.3.1.1.1 Pulse Width Modulation (PWM)

7.2.3.1.1.2 Pulse Position Modulation (PPM)

7.2.3.1.1.3 Variable Pulse Position Modulation (VPPM)

7.2.3.1.1.4 Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM)

7.2.3.1.1.5 Color Shift Keying (CSK)

7.2.3.1.1.6 Frequency Shift Keying (FSK)

7.2.3.1.1.7 Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplex (OFDM)

7.2.3.1.1.8 Spatial Modulation (SM)

7.2.3.1.2 Demodulation

7.2.3.1.2.1 Diode Detector

7.2.3.1.2.2 Synchronous Detector

7.2.4 Software

7.3 VLC Market, By Transmission Type

7.3.1 Unidirectional Transmission

7.3.2 Bidirectional Transmission

7.4 VLC Market, By Application

7.4.1 Smart Store

7.4.2 Street Light

7.4.3 Consumer Electronics

7.4.3.1 Residential

7.4.3.2 Commercial

7.4.4 Defense and Security

7.4.5 Vehicle and Transportation

7.4.5.1 Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication

7.4.5.2 Location-Based Service

7.4.5.3 Intelligent Transportation System

7.4.5.3.1 Advanced Traffic Management System

7.4.5.3.2 Advanced Traveler Information System

7.4.5.3.3 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communications

7.4.5.3.4 Advanced Public Transportation System

7.4.6 Aviation

7.4.7 Hospital

7.4.7.1 Asset Tracking

7.4.7.2 Patient Tracking

7.4.7.3 Data Monitoring

7.4.8 Underwater Communication

7.4.9 Hazardous Environment

7.4.10 Others

7.4.10.1 Museum

7.4.10.2 Digital Signage

7.4.10.3 Hotel and Casino

7.4.10.4 Logistics

7.5 VLC Market, By Geography

7.5.1 Americas

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.3 Asia Pacific

7.5.4 Rest of the World



8 Competitive Landscape



8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Ranking Analysis

8.3 Competitive Scenario

8.3.1 Product Launches and Expansions

8.3.2 Collaborations and Contracts

8.3.3 Acquisitions and Partnerships



9 Company Profiles



9.1 Introduction

9.2 FSO Market Key Players

9.2.1 Lightpointe Communications

9.2.2 FSONA Networks

9.2.3 Wireless Excellence

9.2.4 Plaintree Systems

9.2.5 Trimble Hungary

9.3 Key Players in the VLC Market

9.3.1 Signify Holding (Formerly Philips Lighting)

9.3.2 Oledcomm

9.3.3 Lucibel

9.3.4 Purelifi

9.3.5 Acuity Brands

9.4 Other Key Players in the VLC Market

9.4.1 General Electric

9.4.2 Panasonic

9.4.3 Fraunhofer HHI

9.4.4 LVX System

9.4.5 Ibsentelecom

9.5 VLC Market Key Innovators

9.5.1 Vlncomm

9.5.2 Firefly Wireless Networks

9.5.3 Nextlifi

9.5.4 Lightbee

9.5.5 Velmenni



