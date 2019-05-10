$4 Billion Specialty Yeast Market Projected by 2025 - Yeast Extracts Projected to Account for the Largest Market Share

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Yeast Market by Type (Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan, and Other Yeast Derivatives), Species (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Pichia Pastoris, Kluyveromyces), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty yeast market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The specialty yeast market is driven by the increase in consumption of bread and bread products and the rise in demand for natural flavors. Formulation advances and technologies have enabled specialty yeast manufacturers to discover new opportunities for growth in the premium ingredients sector. With the increasing demand for specialty yeasts, the complexities related to integration and adulteration from small local players is affecting the market growth.

By type, the yeast extracts segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The market for specialty yeast is segmented into yeast extracts, yeast autolysates, yeast beta-glucan, and other yeast derivatives. The yeast extracts segment is projected to hold the largest market in 2025. Yeast extracts are natural ingredients comprising various amino acids, carbohydrates, minerals, and vitamins. Yeast extracts are prepared from baker's yeast or brewer's yeast. They are used mainly as natural aromatic ingredients for savory food products such as soups, sauces, meat preparations, and savory mixes.

The Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment, by species, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on species, the market for specialty yeast is segmented into Saccharomyces cerevisiae; Pichia pastoris; Kluyveromyces; and others, which include Torulaspora delbrueckii, Metschnikowia fructicola, and Candida queretana. Saccharomyces cerevisiae is one of the most commonly used species of yeast since it is robust and can withstand stressful conditions. The use of Saccharomyces cerevisiae in the production of bread gives a characteristic flavor and aroma to the bread, and this is considered a by-product of fermentation.

Europe is projected to account for the largest market share in the specialty yeast market.

In 2018, the European region led the global specialty yeast market; it held a market share of 47.0%. The food & beverage industry is one of the largest in Europe. The specialty yeast market in the region is growing rapidly due to various factors such as increased consumption of alcoholic beverages & convenience products and awareness about natural ingredients such as yeast extracts. Europe is a very mature market with high uses of yeast in various applications, such as food, feed, and pharmaceuticals. Due to the increase in consumption of various baked products (that use natural ingredients), such as bread, cakes, rolls, pastries, and alcoholic beverages, the region remains one of the prominent markets for specialty yeast.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Specialty Yeast Market

4.2 Specialty Yeast Market, By Region, 2019 vs 2025

4.3 Specialty Yeast Feed Market, By Type, 2019 vs 2025

4.4 Europe: Specialty Yeast Market, By Species and Country

4.5 Specialty Yeast Market Share, By Application, 2019 vs 2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Research & Development Driving Innovation

5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for Specialty Yeast Ingredients in Food & Beverage Application

5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand for Bio-Ethanol as A Fuel

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Food Safety Regulations

5.2.2.2 Competition for Basic Raw Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in Demand for Clean Label Products in Developed Countries

5.2.3.2 New Variants of Specialty Yeast Ingredients for Improved Functionality

5.2.3.3 Yeast as A Promising Protein Source in Feed Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Commercialization of Duplicate & Low-Quality Products



6 Regulatory Framework

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Us

6.2.2 Canada

6.3 Europe: Regulatory Environment Analysis

6.3.1 European Union

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Argentina

6.5 Asia Pacific

6.5.1 Australia and New Zealand



7 Market Disruption

7.1 Rising R&D Activities for Creating Alternatives to Replace Specialty Yeast in the Fermentation Industry



8 Industry Trends

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Supply Chain Analysis

8.3 Porter's Five Forces

8.4 Patent Analysis



9 Specialty Yeast Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Yeast Extracts

9.2.1 Yeast Extracts Used Mainly as A Natural Aromatic Ingredient for Savory Food Products Such as Soups, Sauces, Meat Preparations, and Savory Mixes

9.3 Yeast Autolysate

9.3.1 Yeast Autolysate is A Good Source of Nutrients Such as Proteins, Vitamins, Fiber, and Micronutrients

9.4 Yeast Beta-Glucan

9.4.1 Yeast Beta-Glucan Have Physicochemical Properties, Which Makes Them Useful in Food, Feed, Chemical, and Cosmetic Production

9.5 Other Yeast Derivatives

9.5.1 Other Yeast Derivatives are Usually Characterized According to Their Biochemical Composition



10 Specialty Yeast Market, By Species

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

10.2.1 Saccharomyces Cerevisiae is Used for the Preparation of Peppery and Spicy Flavors

10.3 Pichia Pastoris

10.3.1 Due to the Ability of Flavor Ester Synthesis, Pichia Pastoris Finds Use in the Flavor Industry to Act as A Taste Modulator

10.4 Kluyveromyces

10.4.1 Kluyveromyces is Used in the Preparation of Fruit Flavor-Based Dairy Products

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Torula Delbrueckii is Among the Most-Widely Used Non-Saccharomyces Yeast for Wine-Making



11 Specialty Yeast Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Food

11.2.1 Bakery

11.2.1.1 Changing Consumer Preferences and Tastes and the Increasing Health Consciousness Have Significantly Contributed to the Growth of the Baker's Yeast Market.

11.2.2 Functional Food

11.2.2.1 Probiotic Foods are A Group of Functional Foods

11.2.3 Savory

11.2.3.1 Specialty Yeast is Commonly Used in Savory Products to Enhance Its Taste and Flavor

11.2.4 Others

11.2.4.1 Nutritional Yeast is Strong in Taste But Can Be Topped Onto Many Snack Products for Authentic Taste.

11.3 Beverage

11.3.1 Specialty Yeasts That are Non-Saccharomyces Yeasts are Also Used to Produce Wine and Beer.

11.4 Feed

11.4.1 The Growing Prevalence of Diseases in Animals Increasing Awareness of Animal Health Driving the Specialty Yeast Market

11.5 Other Applications

11.5.1 to Enhance the Nutritive Quality of the Supplements for Animal and Human Consumption Specialty Yeasts are Used



12 Specialty Yeast Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 The US Dominated the Specialty Yeast Market Due to the Increasing Adoption of Bio-Fuel and Increasing Consumption of Prepared and Functional Foods

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 The Increasing Awareness of Animal Health in the Country is Demanding More Natural Additives, Which is Fueling the Market for Specialty Yeasts

12.2.3 Mexico

12.2.3.1 The Mexican Food Industry is Well Supported By Government Initiatives

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 France

12.3.1.1 High Livestock Production in France Drives the Market for Specialty Yeast in the Feed Industry

12.3.2 UK

12.3.2.1 Increase in Consumer Demand for Natural and Safe Products is Driving the Market for Specialty Yeast

12.3.3 Germany

12.3.3.1 Growth in Demand From Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical Industries is Driving the Market in the Country

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.4.1 The Growth of the Baking Industry is Demanding More Specialty Yeast

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.5.1 Increase in the Potential of the Food Processing Sector in the Country is Increasing Demand for Specialty Yeast

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.1.1 Berry-Like Flavors and Floral Aromas in Whiskey are Projected to Drive the Market Growth

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.2.1 Rising Demand for Bakery & Confectionary Products in the Country is Projected to Drive the Demand for Specialty Yeast

12.4.3 India

12.4.3.1 Growing Demand for Fermented Dairy Products is Driving the Market for Specialty Yeast

12.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

12.4.4.1 Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Offer Growth Opportunities for Specialty Yeast Manufacturers in the Australian Market

12.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.4.5.1 Traditionally Fermented Products in Vietnam and Thailand to Drive the Growth of the Specialty Yeast Market

12.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

12.5.1 South America

12.5.1.1 The Rising Demand for Traditional Fermented Beverages is Driving the Specialty Yeast Market in South America

12.5.2 The Middle East & Africa

12.5.2.1 Growing Demand for Clean-Label Ingredients is Driving the Growth of the Specialty Yeast Market in the Middle East



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

13.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

13.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.1.2 Innovators

13.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

13.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

13.4 Competitive Scenario

13.4.1 New Product Launches

13.4.2 Expansions & Investments

13.4.3 Acquisitions

13.4.4 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Associated British Foods

14.2 Archer Daniels Midland

14.3 Lallemand

14.4 Chr. Hansen

14.5 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

14.6 Kerry

14.7 Lesaffre

14.8 Angel Yeast

14.9 Biorigin

14.10 Beldem

14.11 Kemin Industries

14.12 Leiber

14.13 Synergy Flavors

14.14 Nutreco N.V.

14.15 Levex



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nu7c4q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

