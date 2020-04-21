$4+ Bn Cellular Telephones Industry: COVID-19 Impact Assessment 2020-2030

DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cellular Telephones Markets 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cellular telephone market was worth $4.07 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.88% and reach $4.39 billion by 2023.



Uncertainty about government stabilities and policies affect imports of the raw materials required for manufacturing cellular telephone, creating a negative impact on the market. Uncertainties about government policies brought about by cancellation of trade agreements cause companies to decrease their import volumes to keep expenditures at the levels of previous years or to increase prices of finished products due to increased costs. For instance, the withdrawal of the USA from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal and the $250 billion tariffs on imported products from China by the US government affecting the consumers and households indirectly thereby, hindering the growth of the cellular telephone market.



Companies in the cellular telephone market are introducing technological advancements in processors that give the best customer experience. The smartphones are incorporated with 7nm (nanometer) processors that increase the speed of the device and have improved power efficiency and some are expected to support 5G technology as well. For instance, in 2018, Huawei and Apple launched their smartphones with 7nm-based processors differentiating in terms of user experience when compared with other similar smartphones.



Increase in disposable income is driving the cellular telephone market. Cellular telephones have now become a necessity in every household owing to advantages such as connectivity, productivity applications, entertainment and education and with increasing disposable income, individuals are increasingly buying smartphones. For instance, in 2019 the per capita net disposable income in India increased by 10% to INR 10,534. Moreover, companies are manufacturing cellular devices that are affordable to purchase. For instance, in October 2019, HTC announced plans to manufacture affordable smartphones that support 5G. Rise in disposable income coupled with affordability increased the purchasing power of the individuals and in turn propelled the market for cellular telephone.



Major players in the cellular telephones market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple, Huawei, LG Electronics, Lenovo, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc., and TCL Corporation.



