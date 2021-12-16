4% CAGR in Rail Logistics Market: By Type and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2024 | Technavio

Key Rail Logistics Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2019-2024: USD 39.55 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% YoY growth (%): 3.40% Performing market contribution: North America at 33% Key consumer countries: US, Russian Federation , China , India and Canada

Regional Market Analysis

With 33% of the growth originating from North America, this region will record a slower growth rate during 2020-2024.

The highly developed rail freight infrastructure in the region is attributed to the investments made by the private organizations that are responsible for maintaining the infrastructure, as well as investing in new projects. Also, railway expansion projects undertaken by various states will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The two key reasons for the increasing Rail Logistics Market's growth in North America are:

Norfolk Southern Corp. (Norfolk Southern) is currently working on upgrading the Crescent Corridor, a freight rail network that runs across 13 states and connects New Orleans with New Jersey .

with . Moreover, rail transportation service providers are focusing on capacity expansion activities by introducing new, advanced freight cars, which will drive market growth in the region.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Rail Cargo Group, Russian Railways, Union Pacific Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc. are few of the key vendors in the Rail Logistics Market.

The market is concentrated, with few companies offering services and catering to the needs of the market's customer base. With rising investments and government initiatives to promote trade between countries, new players are expected to enter the market during the forecast period.

For instance:

In May 2019 , Deutsche Post AG launched the first regular fully-automated, and intelligent urban drone delivery service in China .

, Deutsche Post AG launched the first regular fully-automated, and intelligent urban drone delivery service in . In November 2018 , Kuehne + Nagel International AG introduced a software, myKN, for its customers. myKN will help customers to plan and handle shipments in one place.

, Kuehne + Nagel International AG introduced a software, myKN, for its customers. myKN will help customers to plan and handle shipments in one place. In September 2019 , Nippon Express Co. Ltd. launched the NEX Ocean-Solution China Land Bridge, a sea and rail transport service from Japan to Europe using cross-border rail transport between China and Europe via Xiamen in China .

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Rail Logistics Market.

Increased demand for rail logistics due to rising trade:

The increase in trade has induced businesses to choose railways as the preferred mode of transportation for their goods because of its higher fuel efficiency, ability to carry high capacity of goods, low railway transport charges compared to road transportation costs and its services being independent of weather conditions. The high usage of railway transportation as the mode of goods transfer benefits businesses as well as the country's economy.



Global trade not only benefits a company but also improves the economy of a country as these businesses rely on rail transportation to deliver goods and services to customers. Rail freight operators are investing in redesigning freight cars to provide better efficiency to increase the capacity to accommodate an increased volume of goods in a single trip.

Rail Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 39.55 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.40 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries The US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Fedex Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Rail Cargo Group, Russian Railways, Union Pacific Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

