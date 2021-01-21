4 Gauge Review: Explosive Pre-workout 4 Gauge Supplement By Roar Ambition

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4 Gauge is an all-natural pre-workout steadily growing in popularity in the fitness industry. This power-packed performance booster gives people additional stamina to exercise for a longer duration without feeling fatigued. Fitness experts recommend 4 Gauge to gym-users and weightlifters for muscle building, endurance, and more energy.

According to an article published by the National Library of Medicine, ingredients such as caffeine give people a significant boost in energy levels as compared to those who do not use any supplement. People who used a supplement could do additional minutes of intensive workout, including bench-presses, dead-lifts, squats, prone rows, and more. Another study done by the Journal of Medical Sciences concluded that more than 49% of bodybuilders relied on supplements for improving their athletic performance.

Most weightlifters, both male, and female, use supplements that contain creatine and caffeine. While women additionally prefer minerals such as calcium and iron, men prefer vitamin B12 and vitamin A. The supplements also change as per their training phase. For instance, if people are in the bulking phase where they need to build more muscles, they prefer to use protein powders. However, if people are in the cutting or weight-loss phase, they prefer amino acids and fat burners. In the last 20 years, several studies on creatine, its uses, and effects show that the human body produces and stores this compound in the muscles for added energy. During a workout, creatine allows people to push themselves to exercise more and lift heavy weights without feeling exhausted. Supplements consisting of creatine replenish the existing levels used up by the muscles during an exercise routine.

Caffeine is another ingredient often preferred in supplements for its fat-burning properties. Research has shown that caffeine has a cognitive effect, leading to more energy, prolonged and more intensive exercise routines, and calorie burn. Studies on the impact of caffeine on muscular strength can be dated as far back as 1907. Today it is among the most widely used ergogenic aids by bodybuilders and athletes worldwide.

Bodybuilders and athletes often use supplements, citing health-related reasons. They also believe that pre-workouts can give a boost to their immune system besides enhancing their performance. Other reasons include increased energy levels, boosting muscle mass, improved post-workout recovery, and overall health. A study conducted among university students across the US showed that around 88% used at least one supplement booster for improved training.

In the case of 4 Gauge, it has naturally obtained ingredients. It is created using a research-based formula with components such as Creatine Monohydrate, Caffeine, L-Citrulline Dl-Malate found in watermelons, L-Theanine, which is an amino acid extracted from green tea leaves, and Rhodiola Rosea, which is a Scandinavian herb. It also contains red Beet, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, and coconut water powder. Together these substances provide enhanced energy levels to people for a high-performance workout session.

Numerous academic journals such as Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, Biological Psychology, Journal of Athletic Training, and others, mention the impact and potency of these ingredients. 4 Gauge's official website mentions the complete list of technical references based on which they created this supplement. The makers recommend that people should have two scoops of this formula 30-45 minutes before they begin their workout for maximum effect. However, users can decide on the quantity as per their requirement.

Another advantage 4 Gauge provides its users that it is not a proprietary blend. That means that they mention all the ingredients used in the supplement in their precise measurements, allowing users to make an informed decision. The components provide users with a balance between strength, energy, muscle pumps, and focus.

4 Gauge has many satisfied customers. One customer reviewed the product by saying, "I have seen a stark difference after using 4 Gauge. I can evidently see more gain in muscle density, and I can do more bench and weight reps. 4 Gauge is helping me in achieving my goal of being bigger and shredded."

Overall, the market for pre-workouts is slowly increasing. Many bodybuilders and athletes are looking for natural supplements. 4 Gauge is a natural, potent supplement, helping users exercise harder and giving them a boost in both physical and mental fitness.

