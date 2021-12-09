4 Helpful Tips for Flying with Pets

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As many consider flying again, an online survey conducted by KRC Research of more than 1,000 pet owners in the United States found 85% of pet parents are likely to travel within the next year, with 65% saying they want to bring their pets along.

To help make travel a more seamless experience, Mars Petcare's BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program offers these helpful tips for pet-friendly travel. For more information about making the world a more welcome place for pets, visit BetterCitiesforPets.com.

Photos courtesy of Adobe Stock Photos courtesy of Adobe Stock Photos courtesy of Adobe Stock Photos courtesy of Adobe Stock

Pack a Pet-Friendly Kit

Keep your pet's day-to-day needs in mind and pack a bag just for your pet. Make sure to include necessities like water containers, treats or pet food, leashes and collars, waste bags and a pet-friendly first aid kit. Having these items on hand can help you prepare for the unexpected. Also make sure your pet is microchipped prior to your trip to give you peace of mind.

Map It Out

An increasing number of airports are prioritizing pet-friendly amenities for passengers and their furry companions, like dog parks, relief areas and hydration stations for pets. Before booking your trip, research locations that include these types of offerings, like Nashville International Airport (BNA), which earned Mars Petcare's Airport Certification through the company's BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program, which aims to create more pet-friendly places to allow for happier, healthier lives for both people and pets.

Practice Pet Safety

In order to keep your pet as safe and comfortable as possible, arrange proper accommodations for him or her ahead of time. If possible, try to coordinate direct flights when traveling with your pet to streamline logistics and help him or her feel more comfortable during travel. Your pet should be secured in his or her carrier while in transit or on a leash when utilizing pet-friendly amenities.

Anticipate Your Pet's Needs

A day full of travel might be overwhelming for your pet, so make sure to anticipate any needs that may arise when on the go. Potty breaks and stops for water are just as important when traveling as any typical day, even outside of normal routines.

Photos courtesy of Adobe Stock

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate