4 Hocus Pocus themed cocktails to raise your Halloween spirits

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the '90s classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy premieres on Disney Plus September 30th.

Fire up your cauldrons, witches. ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has the four Sanderson Sisters themed cocktails you should brew for your watch party. Come, sisters, WE FLY!

The Calming Circle

2 ounces Quarter Horse Kentucky Bourbon

1 ounce rosemary simple syrup*

Woodford Reserve Chocolate Bitters

Blackberries

Rosemary sprig

*Rosemary Simple Syrup

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

2 sprigs rosemary

For rosemary simple syrup: Add all ingredients to a pot and bring to a boil for 10 minutes or until all sugar is dissolved. Strain into a jar and refrigerate.

For cocktail: Light a sprig of rosemary on fire and place a chilled coupe glass over it to "smoke" the glass, coating the inside with the flavor of smoked rosemary. While the glass is smoking, muddle a handful of blackberries in a mixing glass. Add bourbon, rosemary simple syrup and a dash of chocolate bitters. Add ice to the mixing glass and stir. Double strain into the coupe glass. Garnish with a blackberry and the smoked rosemary sprig.

Another Glorious Melon

Add vodka, liqueur and lime juice to a glass with ice and stir. Top with ginger ale. Garnish with a honeydew ball and an orange slice.

Amok, amok, amok!

Rim a champagne flute with lemon drop sugar and fill halfway with prosecco. Top with pink lemonade. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a rock candy stick.

The Black Flame Candle

2 ounces Palms Black Cherry Rum

Cola

Black licorice stick

Add rum to a glass with ice. Top with cola. Garnish with a black licorice stick.

