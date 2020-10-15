4 in 10 Americans Feel Safe Dining Indoors Amid COVID-19 According to ValuePenguin.com Survey

Another 42% of remote workers also feel safe returning to the office.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has uprooted day-to-day life for many Americans, in the name of safety. However, American's tolerance for restrictions has shifted as they begin to feel safer about some of those day-to-day activities. 

ValuePenguin asked more than 1,000 consumers about their feelings on safety, who they trust for COVID-19 information and their thoughts on returning to work.

Key findings:

View full report: Activities Americans Feel Safe or Unsafe Doing During the Pandemic

