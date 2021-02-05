4 Key Insights on Important Mental Health Issues from Experts

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While many organizations put a special focus on mental health during the month of January, AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, has added several new episodes as a resource to those struggling with shorter, colder days and loneliness post the holiday season. Aside from the typical gloom of this year's harsh winter, political and racial divides across the globe have taken a toll on both our mental and emotional health. As we navigate our way through the winter's challenges, AOR has made it its mission to normalize mental health concerns and connect with medical experts in various fields to address them.

Following are just a few of the key learnings that could be gleaned from last month's podcasts, which featured interviews with revered experts in the field, including Dr. Margaret Seide, Dr. Christina Bjorndal, Dr. Mandy Swinden, and Dr. Kaycie Rosen Grigel. Host Cassy Price sat down with these experts to discuss a range of mental health topics, including balancing hormones, BIPOC health, and eating disorders:

1. Experiencing racism can have both physical and mental effects on the body. In episodes 41 and 42, Dr. Margaret Seide explains what those effects are, and how the inherent bias that exists in the medical system plays into BIPOC health:

"Some people are experiencing types of PTSD where the person is repeatedly, chronically traumatized by being a minority in America…when I have minority patients compared to non-minority patients, my minority patients are more likely to be sheepish about what's bothering them. When it comes to 'what do you need' and 'how can I help you,' there is always a hesitation from these patients who are used to fading in the background and not speaking up for their needs. Ultimately, these people go weeks without their medication refills or with symptoms of something because they didn't want to bother me."

To combat these harmful effects, Dr. Seide is helping teach students in the psychology and therapy field about racism in the industry through progressive educational programs. The programs allow for open conversations about cultural competency and how race impacts healthcare, which she mentions she was never exposed to while in medical school or during her residency.

2. Eating disorders are a common mental health concern as well. AOR was pleased to have Dr. Christina Bjorndal, ND on episode 43 to discuss her mental health journey, and what factors influence the development and healing process of an eating disorder:

"The key word is control…there are four aspects to us as humans: physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual... It's all about how we process and interpret events in our minds that ultimately feeds our insecurities that feed into mental health illnesses such as eating disorders. The most common themes that run across all eating disorders are low self-esteem, low self-confidence, some sort of trauma, and the media. The root cause of most mental illnesses, especially eating disorders is some type of trauma."

3. On the topic of hormone health, AOR spoke with both Dr. Mandy Swinden, BKin, ND, about how active females and female athletes can eat, train, and live in accordance with their hormone cycles to optimize their outcomes. In episode 40, Dr. Swinden shares tips for managing stress responses. An additional episode with Kaycie Rosen Grigel, ND, covers the topic of hormones and anxiety.

"When we want to manage cortisol, we have a variety of options and of course, the first place to start is to do all the good lifestyle stuff that you know, right? Exercise, meditate, deep breathe, yoga, all those things that actively decrease your stress response… generally, overall, balancing our blood sugar is really critical for managing stress and anxiety." – Kaycie Rosen Grigel, ND

"I would say magnesium and B vitamins are the most important, specifically for female athletes. I would add in iron in there as well. Those three can make pretty big differences when it comes to performance. It's exactly like you said. Athletes are very demanding on their body and if they're increasing the demand, we need to increase the supply." – Dr. Mandy Swindem, BKcin, ND

For more information, check out AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, available on all streaming platforms.

ABOUT AOR:

Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), a Canadian based company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, has an established reputation in Canada as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country. AOR believes that truth and transparency are the most important values for any organization to uphold. It is through ethical discipline and evidence-based science that the company leads and advances the natural health industry. As visionaries, AOR seeks to catalyze change and challenge conventions through continuous innovation. AOR exists to create safe, effective and therapeutic solutions from nature, so consumers can always trust the products to deliver the right molecule in the right dose, at the right place, at the right time. Visit aor.ca for additional information.

SOURCE Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR)

Related Links

https://aor.us

