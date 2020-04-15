4 Out of 5 College Students Face Financial Troubles Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 81% of full-time college and university students are facing financial difficulties due to the current coronavirus pandemic, with more than a quarter having trouble paying bills or feeding themselves, according to a new report from student debt resource platform Student Loan Hero .

Some of the most alarming data in the report suggests that the current coronavirus pandemic may be disproportionately affecting college students of color.

"Black and Hispanic students reported a much higher level of food and housing insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic than their white peers. Specifically, 33% of black students were having trouble covering food costs, and 22% struggled with housing expenses," said Rebecca Safier, the report's lead researcher. "In those same categories, the figures were 36% and 18% respectively, for Hispanic students. By comparison, 21% of white students reported suffering from food insecurity, and 14% faced housing issues."

To cope with some of the unique challenges facing full-time college students during this global health crisis, more than one-third of students (36%) are taking on additional debt. Over 17% reported amassing credit card debt, and 16% said they had to borrow additional student loans.

Student loan borrowers (47%) were more likely to take on additional debt than those without student loans (19%). And students who identified as either black or Hispanic were much more likely to be taking on debt (48%) than white students (29%).

Additional Key Findings

Survey Methodology

Student Loan Hero commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,052 full-time college students. The survey was fielded March 25-26, 2020.

