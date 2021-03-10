4 Productivity Tips for a Partially Remote Workforce Shared

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area remote workforce IT consultant shares productivity tips for a partially remote workforce in a new blog article. The informative article first encourages readers to focus on remote-first IT solutions.

The author then presents several benefits of using virtual desktop technology, such as anywhere access. She concludes by urging readers to remember endpoint security basics and to employ desk sharing for partially remote workers.

"As businesses reopen, many will implement a hybrid workplace model, with a mixture of in-office and remote employees," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "4 Productivity Tips for a Partially Remote Workforce."

Focus on Remote-first IT Solutions

"Companies that take a remote-first approach implement solutions that provide a great experience for both in-house and remote workers. For instance, using video conferencing for every meeting helps to ensure engagement from all participants."

Uncover the Benefits of a Virtual Desktop

"In a virtual desktop environment, the operating system, applications, and data live on a central server, either on premises or in the cloud. Administrators create preconfigured images of the applications and operating system, tailored to each end user."

Remember Endpoint Security Basics

"While virtual desktops centralize many important security functions, endpoint security remains an important factor with remote work. Any device that connects to the network presents a possible access point for hackers."

Trusted IT Partner

The engineers at eMazzanti help business leaders navigate the challenges and opportunities of a hybrid workforce. From comprehensive cyber security to cloud computing and network management, they tailor systems to specific business needs.

