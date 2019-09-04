4 Reasons to Explore San Diego with Restaurant Week!

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Restaurant Week is returning for its 15th year from Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 through Sunday, September 29th, 2019 with delicious deals and unique offerings all at discounted prices. San Diego Restaurant Week makes it easy to explore local tastes and save more, taste more, and enjoy more for 8 delicious days. Here are 4 reasons why you should get out and explore all that San Diego County has to offer with Restaurant Week!

Discover new neighborhoods throughout San Diego County ! With over 150 restaurants from Chula Vista to North County, stay close to home or venture into undiscovered territory and make a day of your Restaurant Week adventure! Find bites that even the pickiest eater will love! Restaurant week features delectable dining opportunities from American to Asian and Creole and everything in between! Customizable as well as curated options are available, so you are sure to find an amazing meal no matter what you love! Explore unique dining options on a budget! This year, participating restaurants will offer three-course dinner menus for $20 , $30 , $40 , $50 , or $60 and two-course lunch menus for $10 , $15 , $20 or $25 per person. With these prices you can expand your palate and sample something new on any budget! Customize your dining experience like never before! New this September is the launch of the "Restaurant Week Your Way" feature which allows for customizable options to fit every palate! Enjoy your choice of either entrée, appetizer, drink, and/or dessert to create your own customized, one-of-a-kind Restaurant Week experience at the same great price!

Ready to begin your culinary adventure? Grab your foodie friends and get ready to make San Diego Restaurant Week your week to remember. Tickets are not necessary for this delectable week of discounted dining, but reservations are recommended! For more information and a full list of participating restaurants visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com.

SOURCE San Diego Restaurant Week

