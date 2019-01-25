4 Reasons to Switch to Barcoded Seals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic security seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, shares four reasons why you should switch to barcoded seals for your security needs.

Security seals have been around and in use for many decades. But over time, the technology surrounding them has advanced significantly, drastically improving the design, capabilities, and applications of seals. One of the most monumental advances for security seals was the introduction of barcoded seals.

Here are four reasons you should be using barcoded seals if you aren't doing so already.

Stay competitive. The transportation and logistics world demands that companies keep up with, or even stay ahead of, business technology trends. This increases efficiency, connects global markets, and helps your business outperform those who are not keeping up with technology. Many businesses will choose not to work with an organization who does not utilize barcodes because it is a security and efficiency liability. Reduce liability. Barcoded seals let you quickly and accurately track a number of data points. Their appearance is also a psychological theft deterrent, so it can reduce the amount of incidents. Barcoded seals offer a peace of mind, asset tracking, and a way to track reduction in loss that traditional seals just can't provide. Lower overhead costs. Simply put, barcodes save time. Data is stored and implemented instantly, increasing productivity. Barcoded seals also cut down the number of training hours required, since the data collection is not done by hand. Barcodes themselves are generally cost-effective, especially when weighed against the cost of a tampering incident. Reduce human error. Without barcoded seals, data collection and asset tracking must be done by hand. Using barcoded seals reduces human errors, recognition errors, and transcription errors. Handwriting is subject to legibility errors and typing is prone to execution errors. Scanning barcodes, however, has the lowest error rate of any data collection method. For reference, every 1,000 keystrokes made by a human produces about 10 errors. With barcodes, every 10,000 scans yields an average of just one error.

Barcoded seals are essential for providing the highest level of security for your cargo or inventory. American Casting & Manufacturing is a leading manufacturer of barcoded seals for a number of uses across many industries.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting and Manufacturing is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting & Manufacturing