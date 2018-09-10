4 Ways to Fall in Love with Fall

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The leaves may be changing, but that doesn't mean the end of outdoor fun. Fall is a wonderful time for you and your dog to get out of the house and enjoy the season.

Add these activities to your autumn schedule to make the most of cozy sweater weather with your furry friend.

1. Visit a Pumpkin Patch – Spend a fall afternoon at a pumpkin patch searching for the perfect pumpkin to decorate your home for the season or carve up for Halloween. For some extra "likes" from your social following, snap an adorable fall photo with your pup and your pumpkin. If you don't have a pumpkin patch nearby, try visiting a local apple orchard, then bake your picks into a fresh apple pie.

2. Browse Your Local Farmer's Market – Spend a leisurely weekend strolling your local farmer's market or fall harvest festival. You can walk your dog as you spy and try delicious seasonal produce, like apples, squash, beets and cranberries. Some stands may offer treats for your dog, or you can bring your own pocketful of fall-friendly pumpkin spice dog treats (like GREENIES™ Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Flavor Dental Treats) to keep your furry friend happy.

3. Take Longer Walks – Just because the weather is cooler doesn't mean you and your dog have to spend your days cooped up in the house. In fact, after months of hot weather, you and your pup might even be able to take longer walks, thanks to the comfortable, cooler climate. It's also an opportunity to bundle up in your favorite fall layers.

4. Pumpkin Spice Everything – Whether you're sipping on a latte or enjoying some sweets, pumpkin spice is the quintessential fall flavor. Now while you're baking your favorite fall-spiced treats, you can even share in the popular craze with your dog with GREENIES™ Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Flavor Dental Treats. This seasonal treat provides an enjoyable taste while cleaning teeth and gums, freshening your pup's breath and leaving his smile sparkling.

For more information on sharing in the pumpkin spice craze with your pet, visit Greenies.com.

