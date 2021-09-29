4 Ways to Live a Healthy Lifestyle with Your Pet

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) While every pet is unique in looks and needs, a responsibility shared by all pet parents is to make sure their four-legged friends stay in good health. A pet's health can reflect that of its owner, so living alongside your pet in a healthy way can help you both thrive.

Consider these tips to help you and your dog feel your best, and visit Nutro.com for more details on encouraging a healthy lifestyle for your pet.

Keep it Clean

Good grooming and hygiene habits can help keep you and your furry friend in good health. Baths can help kill fleas, ticks and parasites that may be in your dog's fur, which protects him or her and your home. However, washing a dog too frequently can lead to dry skin. Different breeds of dogs require different amounts of time between washings, so be sure to check with your veterinarian to see what is recommended for your specific dog to keep everyone happy and healthy.

Dig into Something Nutritious

A well-balanced diet can be part of a healthy lifestyle for both you and your pets. Out of all the ways to keep your pets healthy, watching what they eat (and how much they eat) is one of the most critical. Look for dog foods that are rich in nutrients and full of flavor, like NUTRO ULTRA Superfood Plates, which contain a trio of proteins from chicken, lamb and salmon and a medley of 15 superfoods, like brown rice, flaxseed, sun-ripened blueberries and more. These ingredients are not only healthy for dogs, but humans as well, so opt for recipes and dishes that feature these ingredients for yourself, too.

Grab the Leash Instead of Your Car Keys

Even if you live in a big city, a hiking trail or dog park may be just a short distance away. Make time to head outside with your dog. This not only gets in some quality bonding time with your pet, but also brings exercise into your day. If you don't have enough time for a hike, take a few minutes for a quick stroll around the neighborhood or play fetch with your furry friend to get you both moving.

Don't Over-Treat

Sometimes a treat is deserved. Rewarding both yourself and your dog after a task, in moderation, is a healthy way to recognize a positive action and promote happiness. When choosing the right treat for your furry friend, look for an option that is not only tasty, but also helps support his or her health, like veterinarian-recommended GREENIES™ Dental Treats . The chewy texture of these tasty treats helps clean dogs' teeth, fight plaque and tartar, maintain healthy gums and freshen breath with just one treat per day.

