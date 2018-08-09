4-Year-Old Hosts Lemonade Stand to Support Wounded Warrior Project

The moment left a significant impression. Over the course of the next year, Jayden kept asking to help the warriors he met at his father's hotel.

"I realized this warrior ride was happening again soon and asked Jayden if he still wanted to do something," Donna said. "We decided to do an iced tea and lemonade sale to raise money for warriors. My mother-in-law helped us by making baked goods, and some of our neighbors dropped off some items to sell as well. It was amazing that the community came together to for this cause."

With help from a community of supporters like Jayden and Donna, WWP ensures no warrior or caregiver ever feels alone. Each donation – big or small – helps make a life-changing difference in a warrior's life.

So far, the Magliaros have raised $700, most of which resulted from the lemonade stand.

"When we came to the hotel for Soldier Ride, we brought the service members cases of water, granola bars, and other snacks to send them off," Donna said. "We presented Wounded Warrior Project with a check for the $600 we had raised at that time. It was a great morning, even if Jayden was a bit shy."

To read the rest of Jayden's story, visit: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/highlights?item=31004.

About Wounded Warrior Project



Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

