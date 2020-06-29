$40 Billion Worldwide Soaps Market to 2025 - Increasing Awareness of COVID-19 is Boosting Demand

DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Soaps Market, By Type (Liquid Soaps and Bar Soaps), By Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, Traditional Trade and Online), By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Soaps Market is projected to grow from around $ 24 billion in 2019 to $ 40 billion by 2025, on account of increasing personal disposable income, rapid urbanization coupled with rising concerns for maintaining good hygiene. Moreover, expanding population, increasing consciousness and awareness about COVID-19 disease, is further boosting the demand for soaps across the globe.



In terms of types, the Global Soaps Market is categorized into bar soaps and liquid soaps. Liquid soaps category witnessed faster growth over the last five years and is projected to grow at a higher pace than solid soaps throughout the forecast period as well. The liquid soaps segment has captured the majority share in the market due to ease and comfort level which consumer get while using them than solid soaps, resulting in rising sales of liquid hand wash and bath & showers gels. Also, rising use of loofahs with shower gels, add more convenience during bathing than solid soaps owing to which the liquid soaps category has been witnessing significant growth and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the coming years.



Regionally, the Global Soaps Market is dominated by Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. Growth in the APAC soaps market is majorly attributable to the region's expanding population coupled with rapid urbanization and presence of major manufacturers of soaps in the region.



Some of the major players operating the Global Soaps Market include Unilever, The Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, among others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Soaps Market

To classify and forecast the Global Soaps Market based on type, by distribution channel and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Soaps Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Soaps Market

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Soaps Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global Soaps Market

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the author conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the author could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Soaps Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Soaps Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Bar Soap and Liquid Soap)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Traditional Trade, Modern Trade, and Online)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company (2019)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America Soaps Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. North America: Country Analysis



7. Europe Soaps Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Soaps Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Middle East and Africa Soaps Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis



10. South America Soaps Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.1.1. Unilever

13.1.2. Procter & Gamble

13.1.3. Henkel Corporation

13.1.4. Colgate-Palmolive Company

13.1.5. Johnson & Johnson

13.1.6. Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

13.1.7. The Clorox Company.



14. Strategic Recommendations



