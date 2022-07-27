40% of K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Growth to Originate from North America, Segmentation Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2025

Key Market Segmentation:

The K-12 robotic toolkits market is segmented by School Level (high school, middle school, and preK-elementary school).

The K-12 robotic toolkits market share growth by the high school segment will be significant during the forecast period. The factors driving the demand for K-12 robotic toolkits in high schools are the wide range of products offered for high school students and growing enrolment in high/tertiary schools. K-12 robotic toolkits help students focus on science and engineering careers.

The K-12 robotic toolkits market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for K-12 robotic toolkits market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe , MEA and South America . The launch of innovative products, growing use of online platforms for purchasing education and learning products and increasing enrolment in schools will facilitate the K-12 robotic toolkits market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The product premiumization due to technological advances is a major factor driving the global K-12 robotic toolkits market share growth. The global K-12 robotic toolkits market has become more competitive over the years.

With advances in technology, customers preferences have changed, which is driving the demand for innovative products. For instance, customers prefer K-12 robotic toolkits that can perform multiple tasks with minimal resources. This has encouraged vendors to constantly engage in innovation and R&D in terms of technology, performance, features, and design to succeed in the market.

Growing purchasing power and rising disposable income has led to an increase in spending on advanced education and learning products and services such as K-12 robotic toolkits. Increasing investments by vendors in incorporating innovative raw materials and technologies have enhanced the performance and aesthetic appeal of K-12 robotic toolkits.

One-to-one is a prominent interaction feature of these toolkits. Therefore, growth in product premiumization, increasing demand, and rising growing customer expenditure on K-12 robotic toolkits are driving the value sales of K-12 robotic toolkits.

Market Challenge

The adoption of substitute products and services will be a major challenge for the global K-12 robotic toolkits market share growth during the forecast period. The aforementioned factors make the price of these products high when compared to substitute products such as virtual robotic toolkits, educational toys and games, and digital content, including audio and video educational materials.

A K-12 robotic toolkit costs minimum $130 and has the risk of getting damaged, unlike the substitute products. Therefore, middle- and low-income customers prefer substitutes over K-12 robotic toolkits. Moreover, K-12 robotic toolkits have restrictions in terms of the number of users, while other substitute products such as digital content and educational toys and games can engage a large pool of students.

LEGO, one of the popular vendors in the toys and games market, offers a wide range of games for STEM education and learning purposes. Parents and educators in developing countries still prefer classroom and guided learning by professionals such as teachers.

These professionals monitor the progress of students and make changes in learning methods according to requirements. Essentially, the substitute products will hinder the growth of K-12 robotic toolkits during the forecast period.

Some of the Major Companies Mentioned

Amtek Company Inc.

EZ-Robot Inc.

Innovation First International Inc.

LEGO System AS

Makeblock Co. Ltd.

Modular Robotics Inc.

Ozobot & Evollve Inc.

Raspberry Pi Foundation

Sphero Inc.

Valiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The K-12 robotic toolkits market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as differentiating themselves based on product quality and innovation and offering products with different technologies and designs to compete in the market.

K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.35% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 347.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amtek Company Inc., EZ-Robot Inc., Innovation First International Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Modular Robotics Inc., Ozobot & Evollve Inc., Raspberry Pi Foundation, Sphero Inc., and Valiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

