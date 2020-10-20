40% of People Use Mints to Manage Mask Breath

If you are among the 2/3 of Americans who say they plan on trick-or-treating with the appropriate safety measures this year, NCA is reminding you to wear a mask, practice good hand hygiene and follow the guidance issued in your community by the CDC and your local public health departments. 80% of people say they will find creative and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season, and enjoying chocolate and candy this October is certainly one of them.

AlwaysATreat.com/HalloweenCentral is your source of inspiration for celebrating a socially distanced but not socially awkward Halloween season.

79% of parents indicate they have taken candy from their children after a night of trick-or-treating. (Morning Consult)

74% of millennial moms and young parents say that Halloween 2020 is more important than ever. (The Harris Poll)

80% of the general public and 90% of millennial moms and young parents say they can't imagine Halloween without chocolate and candy and that trick-or-treating is irreplaceable. (The Harris Poll)

Most people in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging about 40 calories per day and just one teaspoon of added sugar per day – including at moments like Halloween.

The Halloween season accounts for $4.6 billion in confectionery sales each year. (NCA's State of Treating report)

What are they saying? Governors from N.Y., NJ, AR, RI, and O.H. recently joined Martha Stewart , Jamie Lee Curtis , Whoopi Goldberg and a growing wave of approval and support for a safe and creative Halloween 2020 – including public health experts, community leaders, newspaper editorial boards and columnists who say that we can prioritize safety and still enjoy this fall with Halloween celebrations that last all October long.

For B-roll and more, check out our Halloween Media Kit. Watch, download, embed and share our #HalloweenIsHappening video!

