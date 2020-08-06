400,000 SF Industrial Facility Groundbreaking in Huntsville, AL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local and state officials and members of the business community gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 404,738 SF industrial building in the SouthPoint Business Park in Huntsville, Alabama. This will be the 11th facility developed by The Hollingsworth Companies in SouthPoint which has provided the community with facilities that support hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in investments.

Groundbreaking SouthPoint Huntsville

With this new facility, the SouthPoint Business Park will have 1,962,606 SF of industrial space suitable for high growth manufacturing and distribution companies located along the I-65 in North Alabama. This new facility will be a concrete tilt wall, 40' clear height, 60' x 60' column spacing, and include 50+ dock doors. This park also includes two spec complete buildings of 173,888 SF and 109,080 SF available for immediate lease.

"Over the past 10 years, we've been able to announce new and expanding companies in our community that have created 30,000 jobs. To do that requires many assets. You need a workforce, you need access to markets, and you need sites and buildings. Today's groundbreaking gives us another tool to help us in our continuing efforts to diversify our economy and to make sure that anyone in Huntsville who wants a job can get a job. We thank the Hollingsworth Companies for its continued investment and belief in our community," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

"The groundbreaking of the largest speculative industrial building in North Alabama, despite being in the middle of a pandemic, is positive news for our county," said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly. "We look forward to this new location assisting with the demand for industrial facilities needed for the continued growth in our county."

Brooks Kracke, President and CEO of the North Alabama Industrial Development Association mentioned "This latest Hollingsworth building of 404,738 SF in Southpoint Industrial Park is the largest speculative building ever developed in the North Alabama market. It is much needed and is very timely in order to meet the demands of our regional growth."

Joe Hollingsworth, CEO of The Hollingsworth Companies stated "In spite of the economic pressure of Covid-19 and this being an election year, we are very bullish on the North Alabama market. We have successfully grown our business on the belief that American manufacturing will continue to prosper and the Southeastern United States will lead this growth." He went on to say "I would like to thank the community for being willing to invest time, effort, and money into being a true partner in making this park successful. It is my belief that the next 8 years will be the best economic period of our lives," Hollingsworth said.

The Hollingsworth Companies is the largest non-urban Industrial Real Estate developer and construction firm in the Southeastern United States with 125 tenants, 18 million square feet of industrial space, spread over 17 states. The Hollingsworth Companies has facilities located in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

